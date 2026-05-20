Amberian Dawn Share 'Unchained' Video

(Atom Splitter) Finnish symphonic metal band Amberian Dawn reveal the third mesmerizing single from their upcoming album, Temptation's Gates. Releasing June 26 via Napalm Records, it is their first offering with new singer Nicole Willerton.

"Unchained" shows how different the band sounds with her on vocals: the single has the new leading lady unleash her full potential in powerful growls contrasting her seraphic vocals-a first for Amberian Dawn! By taking a bold step forward, the Finnish quintet has created something different but equally fitting to their style. In this, they are truly unchained.

Tuomas Seppala about "Unchained": "It was exciting to start writing a song built around a true, traditional guitar riff. Over the years with the band, I haven't focused much on that kind of classic riff-driven approach-but this time, it felt exactly right. The main riff came together quickly and naturally, and the rest of the song just fell into place around it, carried by the feeling that riff created. The track is very dynamic and has many different elements, and it challenged our vocalist on multiple levels. She handled it with ease brilliantly and delivered an outstanding performance. This could easily have grown into a much longer song, but I wanted to keep the structure focused and tight. The song absolutely demanded a world-class guitar solo-and Emil delivered it with complete confidence and excellence."

Nicole Willerton about "Unchained": "'Unchained' is a song that talks about breaking free from inner pain. It describes the struggle of feeling trapped by fear and judgement. The song challenges the tendency to degrade others out of fear or insecurity and reminds us that we are all human and need to be able to be ourselves. The song explores the importance of finding freedom and letting go of our demons."

Rising from the home of symphonic metal are AMBERIAN DAWN: The Finnish five-piece is set to open Temptation's Gates, their new album, out on June 26, 2026 via Napalm Records. The band's first release with new singer Nicole Willerton takes them onto a more modern, occasionally even surprisingly rough path. With it, AMBERIAN DAWN, led by founder, guitarist, and main composer Tuomas Seppälä, slowly emancipate themselves from being "just" the band who-gloriously!-covered Swedish pop legends ABBA with their previous album, Take a Chance - A Metal Tribute to ABBA (2022).

Infusing their epic keyboard sounds with guitar-driven melodic metal, AMBERIAN DAWN reach into a world unknown and prove their versatility while their catchy anthems remain strong and charming as ever. Temptation's Gates has the band determined for a future sparkling temptingly bright - and they're ready to step through that gate.

Tuomas Seppala about Temptation's Gates: "When I started working with our new singer, I felt the same kind of excitement I had years ago when I began creating our debut album back in 2007 and 2008. At that time, AMBERIAN DAWN were still newcomers to the band world, even though we were already experienced musicians. With Temptation's Gates, I felt that same spark of creating something new for the first time in a long while. I hadn't composed many songs yet when I began collaborating with our new vocalist. Most of the material came together surprisingly fast once I realized how easy and natural it was to work with her. I was deeply inspired by Nicole's enthusiasm, dedication, and efficiency. I truly feel that the band has been reborn with her joining us. Musically, our style has evolved once again, perhaps moving slightly back toward a heavier, more metal-driven direction. At the same time, elements of our classic sound and identity are naturally still present. In many ways, creating this album felt like going back to my roots. For the first time in a long while, I also took on a bigger role as a guitarist. I focused more on crafting guitar riffs, played roughly half of the guitar leads on the album, and even performed one full guitar solo myself."

Nicole Willerton about Temptation's Gates: "Temptation's Gates is the first album I've sung on and recorded with AMBERIAN DAWN, and it has been a beautiful experience. While writing the lyrics, each song was inspired by feelings, memories, and moments that were especially prominent during the creation of the album. Writing the lyrics felt like diving into the subconscious, bringing these emotions to the surface. It was wonderful to explore the creative process of arranging the backing vocals. I especially love how AMBERIAN DAWN's music makes strong use of backing vocals, helping to create a fuller, richer sound around the lead vocals. It's definitely a fiery album that combines a broad spectrum of emotional depths, ranging from love and melancholy to darker elements such as fear and inner struggles. A recurring message throughout the album is to embrace one's true desires and to accept and acknowledge one's honest feelings."

Related Stories

Watch Amberian Dawn's 'The Vision Of Dreaming' Video

ABBA Goes Metal With Amberian Dawn's 'Super Trouper'

ABBA Hits Given Metal Makeover By Amberian Dawn

Amberian Dawn Release 'Looking For You' Video

News > Amberian Dawn