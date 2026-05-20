Breaking Benjamin Revisit Welcome To Rockville With 'Something Wicked' Lyric Video

(The Syndicate) Breaking Benjamin surprised fans with the live debut of their brooding and haunting new single, "Something Wicked," across dates on last year's tour with Three Days Grace as well as at Welcome To Rockville, signaling the latest chapter for the band and teasing a forthcoming full-length album.
Marked by their signature blend of atmospheric tension, thunderous instrumentation, and raw emotional weight, the track finds the band pushing deeper into darker sonic territory while staying rooted in the sound that has defined them for years.
Since its release last week, "Something Wicked" has already surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify in its first week alone and topped the Apple Music and iTunes Rock charts during its first few days of release, further cementing the band's enduring impact on the hard rock scene.
On the new single, Breaking Benjamin previously shared "Something Wicked is a quick look into our influences both musically and thematically. We challenged ourselves especially hard on this record and on this song. We pushed every boundary we've previously had as far as it will go, then pushed a little more. Something Wicked was the result."
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