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Gideon Unleash '4x4' Video

Official Announcement | Published: May 20, 2026 1:03 PM EDT
Gideon Unleash '4x4' Video

(Cosa Nostra) Tuscaloosa, Alabama quartet Gideon have today released their new track "4x4" and the official music video via Sumerian Records.

Prior to today, the band shared their rager "Wrong One" which has amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify alone and over 727k views on YouTube.

After tearing up Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple last weekend, fans also have their chance to see the band on the Let It Rip North American Tour going on now with Alpha Wolf, Mugshot, and Resolve, followed by a performance at Aftershock 2026 in October.

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