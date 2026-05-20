Hear Mob Rules New Song 'Above The Maelstrom'

(Roar) German power metal veterans Mob Rules have unveiled their brand-new single, "Above the Maelstrom," taken from the forthcoming studio album Stories From The Verdant Vale, set for release on August 21 via ROAR - A Division Of Reigning Phoenix Music.

With "Above the Maelstrom," the band presents a profound, melancholic ballad of exceptional beauty. Amid the otherwise concise and dynamic overall feel of the album, the song deliberately provides a moment of calm, creating a powerful atmospheric contrast that adds an additional emotional layer.

Their much-waited new studio offering Stories From The Verdant Vale sees MOB RULES return to the narrative world introduced with their latest album Rise Of The Ruler (2025), which was widely praised and marked a major milestone in the band's career. The material originates from songs written during the final stages of those sessions, now presented as a special standalone release.

As vocalist Klaus Dirks recently said: "During the final stages of completing the album, we discussed possible bonus material for the earbook edition with the label. We were reluctant to use demo versions or similar material. This motivated us to write a few new songs. We were well aware of what we were getting ourselves into, but we also wanted to challenge ourselves a little."

The songs reveal a slightly more direct and compact approach compared to Rise Of The Ruler, while staying true to the band's signature blend of melodic power metal, atmosphere and storytelling. Expanding the original concept from a different perspective, the material forms a natural extension of Rise Of The Ruler, while each track also stands strong on its own.

Originally conceived in part as exclusive material, Stories From The Verdant Vale will now receive a proper release on vinyl and digital platforms due to high demand. The record was mixed by Markus Teske, with artwork created by Stan W. Decker.

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