Indecent Behavior Deliver 'Land Of Eagerness' Video

(Atom Splitter) After performing at Rock am Ring, Rock im Park and touring with Neck Deep, Zebrahead, and Donots, German pop punk up-and-comers Indecent Behavior return with their single "Land Of Eagerness."

Indecent Behavior singer Henrik Bergmann comments on the new single: "Every day we are told that we need more. More possessions, more status, more impact. We are expected to show what we have so that others believe we are someone. But what is left of a person when they live only to meet other people's expectations? While money disappears for nothing, people buy things they never wanted in the first place. Not because they need them. Not because they love them. But simply to impress. To belong. To survive in a world that confuses value with effect and replaces personality with consumption. And all of this happens because society teaches us that recognition matters more than honesty. That you have to drive when you could walk. That you have to own when you could do without. That you have to keep up, even when you have already lost yourself in the process."

He continues, "'Land Of Eagerness' is a song about exactly that emptiness. About people sacrificing their money, their convictions, and eventually themselves, just to live up to an image that was never truly theirs. About a world full of pressure, full of rules, full of false promises. About a society that keeps telling us to have more while leaving us feeling less and less. 10 years ago, the song was first released on Indecent Behavior's debut EP Slaves to the Rules. To mark its 10th anniversary, the band is now releasing a new re-recorded version of the track. But its message is just as bitter today as it was back then. Maybe even more so. Because the pressure to present yourself has only grown stronger. Because people are still trying to fill emptiness with things they do not need, just to impress people who give them nothing in return. A song full of energy and anger that raises the question too often drowned out by all the noise: What do you really feel anymore?"

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