Skid Row's Rachel Bolan Releases 'Memory' Video

(Atom Splitter) With "Memory," the third single before the release of his debut solo album, Rachel Bolan from Skid Row delivers an honest, straight forward track from the upcoming record.
The track leans into a more introspective mood, balancing strong melodies with direct, heartfelt lyrics. It reveals a new side of the album and sparks anticipation for what's still to come.
"Memory" features Bolan on vocals, bass, and guitar; Damon Johnson on lead guitar; Rob Hammersmith on drums; and Matt Farley on backing vocals.
After four decades as a driving force behind Skid Row, bassist and songwriter Bolan steps forward with his first solo album under the name BOLAN. Gargoyle of the Garden State is a bold, deeply personal debut rooted in the grit, attitude, and storytelling spirit of his New Jersey upbringing.
Watch Skid Row's Rachel Bolan's 'Anything But You' Video
Skid Row's Rachel Bolan Shares 'At War With Myself' Video
Skid Row Currently Auditioning Singers
Cruise News: Dave Koz Will Sail to Latin America and the Dutch Caribbean in 2028
Sites and Sounds: Sister Hazel Return to the Crossroads Music Festival
Live: Three Pianos: An Evening With Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Live: An Evening With Andrew McMahon - Garcia's Chicago
Taylor Momsen To Join Soundgarden For NFL Season Opener Halftime Show
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Announce No Speed Limit Tour
The Used Announce Fall Tour Dates
In Flames and Trivium Announce 2027 Euro Tour
KISS Offshoot Shogun Mojo Announce Debut Album
Watch Johnny Marr's Video For His New Single 'It's Time'
Walls Of Jericho Deliver New Single 'Agency'
Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead At 80
Triumph Add 2nd Leg To Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour
YOSHIKI and Josh Groban Tease New Version Of 'Forever Love'
Ghost's '2 Big To Rig' Soundtrack Coming This Week
Weezer To Rock The Zane Lowe Show Today