Skid Row's Rachel Bolan Releases 'Memory' Video

(Atom Splitter) With "Memory," the third single before the release of his debut solo album, Rachel Bolan from Skid Row delivers an honest, straight forward track from the upcoming record.

The track leans into a more introspective mood, balancing strong melodies with direct, heartfelt lyrics. It reveals a new side of the album and sparks anticipation for what's still to come.

"Memory" features Bolan on vocals, bass, and guitar; Damon Johnson on lead guitar; Rob Hammersmith on drums; and Matt Farley on backing vocals.

After four decades as a driving force behind Skid Row, bassist and songwriter Bolan steps forward with his first solo album under the name BOLAN. Gargoyle of the Garden State is a bold, deeply personal debut rooted in the grit, attitude, and storytelling spirit of his New Jersey upbringing.

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