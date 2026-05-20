The Damned And X Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 3 Lineup

(BHM) "Little Steven" Van Zandt and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for 25 years, are cranking it up again with the third voyage of the Coolest Cruise in the World, Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 3, sailing April 24-28, 2027, from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic on Norwegian Jewel.
First Round Presale Signups are available now through May 28, 2026, at 11:59 pm (ET). Final Round Presale Signups will conclude June 2, 2026, at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin June 4 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at undergroundgaragecruise.com.
Savings of $100 per cabin are available during the presale; prices will increase on June 4 at 2:00 pm (ET). Bookings are available for just $100 down per person until August 24, 2026, with an automatic monthly billing plan. Exclusive presale incentives include the option to choose a signed poster from The Damned, X, or Buzzcocks (subject to availability).
A full-throttle, high-energy, non-stop rock 'n' roll festival at sea, Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 3 will feature four days and nights of pure musical mayhem, with multiple sets from each artist, once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, SiriusXM Sessions at Sea, meet and greets, theme nights, an onboard Merch Store, a tattoo parlor, and more. The soul-shaking lineup will include truly legendary icons and keepers of the faith such as The Damned, X, D Generation, Buzzcocks, Stiff Little Fingers, Glen Matlock, The Return Of Jackie and Judy (Carrie Brownstein & Corin Tucker + Fred Armisen), The Zeros, Texas Headhunters, The 5.6.7.8's, The Fleshtones, The Chesterfield Kings, The Courettes, The Dollyrots, The Coolies, The Magnificent (Ft. The Mighty Manfred), The Cocktail Slippers, Jessie Wagner, Goons! and Special Guest Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's, plus more to be announced. Further highlights will feature SiriusXM Sessions at Sea, with special up-close performances and cool conversations hosted by DJs from Little Steven's Underground Garage on SiriusXM - including Palmyra Delran, Kelly Ogden, The Mighty Manfred, and Count Peter Zaremba - to be broadcast later on the SiriusXM Underground Garage channel.
The luxurious Norwegian Jewel will, of course, pull out all the stops for all the Freaks and Misfits sailing on the Underground Garage, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.
Beyond the onboard experience, cruisers will have the chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime shore excursion in Puerto Plata (officially, San Felipe de Puerto Plata), the ninth largest city in the Dominican Republic and the capital of the province of Puerto Plata. Guests can take in spectacular city views from over 2,600 feet high atop the Pico Isabel de Torres mountain or visit Fortaleza San Felipe, built in the 16th century and used as a prison under the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo. For those who prefer to take a more relaxing approach, a refreshing drink can be found at the resort-style pool just steps from the ship. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.
LITTLE STEVEN'S UNDERGROUND GARAGE CRUISE 3
SAILS APRIL 24-28, 2027 FROM MIAMI, FL TO PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
ON NORWEGIAN JEWEL
LINEUP:
The Damned
X
D Generation
Buzzcocks
Stiff Little Fingers
Glen Matlock
The Return Of Jackie and Judy (Carrie Brownstein & Corin Tucker + Fred Armisen)
Southern Culture on the Skids
The Zeros
Texas Headhunters
The 5.6.7.8's
The Fleshtones
The Chesterfield Kings
The Courettes
The Dollyrots
The Coolies
The Magnificent (Ft. The Mighty Manfred)
The Cocktail Slippers
Jessie Wagner
Goons!
Special Guest Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's
+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
Featuring DJs From Little Steven's Underground Garage on SiriusXM:
Palmyra Delran
Kelly Ogden
The Mighty Manfred
Count Peter Zaremba
Social Distortion and Jesse Malin Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2
Rival Sons Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 Lineup
Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise Expands Lineup
Social Distortion, X Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise Lineup
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