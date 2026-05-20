Watch Foo Fighters' 'Of All People' Video

(NLM) The Foo Fighters have released the Alex Acy directed music video for their single "Of All People". The track comes from the band's new studio album "Your Favorite Toy".

"Just when I thought I'd seen it all, I discovered BPC and snowless skiing. It's either the gnarliest extreme sport I've ever seen, the most fun anyone can have before a guaranteed trip to the hospital, or both. It's an honor to be the soundtrack to this madness." -Dave Grohl

Director Alex Acy recruited Swiss extreme skiers BPC (Buldoz Project Crew) - infamous for their snowless skiing daredevilry on surfaces ranging from concrete and glass to random off-snow terrain - to visualize the album's incendiary second song. The result is two and a half minutes of BPC skiers Flaco, Blasco Paterno Castello, Mael Bovey, Jordy, and Andrea de Angelis pushing the limits of extreme skiing while Foo Fighters pin db meters in the red.

On discovering BPC and its commitment to adapting skiing to places where it shouldn't be possible, Acy says: "I found one of their videos on YouTube a year ago and I knew I had to meet them. We chatted a lot before figuring out how we could create something together. I was totally floored by their personalities and their way of seeing life. It takes a certain charisma to take on such stupid and dangerous stunts with style."

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Release Are Playing Where ??? Vol. II

XCOMM Added To Guns N' Roses Final North American Tour Stop

Watch Foo Fighters' 'Of All People' Video

Foo Fighters Deliver Zombies and Lemmy With 'Spit Shine' Video

News > Foo Fighters