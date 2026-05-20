Watch THE XCERTS' 'Rinse Repeat' Visualizer

(Freeman) THE XCERTS share "rinse repeat," the latest single from their forthcoming sixth album 'i think i want to go home now.,' which will come out on July 10th via FLG.

The track is, by the band's own admission, something of a first: a song that deliberately references their own back catalogue. Drawing a direct line to "crisis in the slow lane" from their 2009 debut 'In The Cold Wind We Smile,' "rinse repeat" revisits familiar emotional territory, cancer, heartbreak, helplessness, but refracted through the experience of adulthood and the weight that comes with it.

Speaking about the track, vocalist and guitarist Murray Macleod says: "This might be the first time we've self-referenced our own material. There are a lot of parallels between our first record and this record, with the heartbreak of a relationship deteriorating and the loss of a parent. We wanted this song to be reminiscent of 'crisis in the slow lane' but from the perspective of adulthood. Sadly cancer was all too prominent in our lives during the writing and recording of this record, and this song is very much about my father's diagnosis at the tail end of 2022 and the helplessness of it all. I also tend to merge different scenes in verses and tie them together with choruses, so verse 2 is also about hopelessness, but in regards to my then partner's struggles."

It is another unflinching entry in an album that has consistently refused to look away. Where "pretty ugly" arrived as a fuzzed-out blast of anger and "in your eyes" built toward something sweeping and quietly devastating, "rinse repeat" sits somewhere between the two: purposeful, direct, and rooted in the same collaborative instinct that has defined the making of 'i think i want to go home now.' throughout.

The album was written by all three members together in a room, something the band had not done since their early records, and that process is audible throughout. Recorded by Larry Hibbitt at Beehive Studios, its ten songs document two years of genuine turbulence, including the passing of bassist Jordan Smith's mother and Macleod's father's cancer diagnosis, processed in real time and in company.

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