Dragged Under Declare 'Rebel Son Rise!' With New Track

(Atom Splitter) Dragged Under have dropped their new single "Rebel Son Rise!" - a call to action for the future generations. The track arrives along with an official lyric video.

"Rebel Son Rise!" packs an inspiring message to the children of the world in a frenetic three minutes. Talking about the song, singer Tony Cappocchi says, "Since we wrote the last record, I've become a father to two amazing kids. This song is a message about how cruel the world can be, and it's a plea for them to find their own path and always put their convictions and truth ahead of what society wants them to be - whether that relates to the social status quo, politics, or religion. I just want them to be rebels and realize that what's popular or approved by their peers isn't always what's right. It's perfectly acceptable to be the one swimming against the current."

"Rebel Son Rise!" follows their previous single "AlgoRHYTHM," a vitriolic swipe at algorithm surfers. This adds to a catalog that has already clocked up an impressive 100 million streams across 2022's Upright Animals and their 2020 debut album,The World Is In Your Way, and the band is fizzing to get back into action.

Dragged Under's frenzied live shows have seen them throw down the gauntlet during festival sets at Louder Than Life (US), Aftershock (US), Slam Dunk (UK), Download (UK), 2000Trees (UK), Hellfest (France), and Full Force (Germany). This energy has seen them tour with Blessthefall, Beartooth, Sleeping with Sirens, Pierce The Veil, The Used, 10 Years, From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, The Ghost Inside, and Landmvrks, along with several headline runs across North America and Europe.

For a musician, there's one thing more empowering than being part of a newly formed band, and that is reforming a popular, powerhouse act after thinking you'd never play together again. That's why the aforementioned Cappocchi, rhythm guitarist Sean Rosario, and drummer Dylan Roy are so excited about the band's future. Cappocchi and Rosario are back with the fellow original band members, Ryan "Fluff" Bruce (guitar) and Hans Hessburg (bass), three years after both quit unexpectedly and acrimoniously, leaving the future of Dragged Under at best uncertain.

"Our band was never better than it was with our core members - me, Sean, Hans, and Fluff," says Cappocchi. "Those dudes have been as committed to Dragged Under and as stoked about it as they were when they first joined. Knowing that only made us want to be bigger than ever."

Be on board or be dragged under.

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