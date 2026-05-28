Franky Perez And The All Nighters' New Weekly Show at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

(SRO) Las Vegas' #1 Local Entertainer and acclaimed performer FRANKY PEREZ and THE ALL NIGHTERS are bringing a new weekly show to Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, marking a major career milestone for the singer, musician, recording artist, and showman.

The all-ages production will be staged in the Treasure Island Theater, providing audiences with a high-energy celebration of live music, classic Las Vegas showmanship, and modern entertainment.

The show launches Thursday, June 25 with a special complimentary opening night performance at 7pm (door at 6pm) before continuing every Thursday thereafter at 7pm with tickets priced at $25 including taxes and fees.

For opening night, audiences will be treated to a special guest appearance by comedian Jules Horowitz, a quirky, sharp and self-aware performer whose offbeat point of view makes him a fitting addition to the launch celebration. Tickets are available here.

"We are thrilled to welcome Franky Perez and The All Nighters to Treasure Island," said Phil Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. "This show captures the energy and excitement that define Las Vegas entertainment, while also being intentionally priced and designed to be accessible for locals and visitors alike. It's exactly the kind of programming we want to bring to our stage."

For the Las Vegas born-and-raised PEREZ, the announcement represents a full-circle moment.

"Growing up in Las Vegas, I remember looking up at the marquees on Las Vegas Blvd and being inspired by the artists who helped define what entertainment in this city could be," says Perez, acclaimed for his powerhouse voice, magnetic stage presence, and genre-blending artistry. "I dreamed that one day I might have the opportunity to be part of that tradition. To now headline a weekly show on the Las Vegas Strip at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino is truly a dream come true."

Perez has performed on major stages around the world and shared the spotlight with countless icons and legendary artists throughout his career, including Ringo Starr, Geezer Butler, Slash, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, and Billy Gibbons. But he notes that this show carries a special meaning.

"I've been fortunate to perform in incredible places and alongside incredible artists, but this moment feels different," he explains. "This is home. Las Vegas made me, and to bring this show to the Strip, in such an iconic venue, is something I'll never take for granted. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity and honored to share a stage connected to such an important part of Las Vegas entertainment."

The show is designed as a modern take on the classic Las Vegas production show, combining a large live band, horns, percussion, dancers, showgirls, and a full-scale visual experience. At its core, however, Perez says the production is rooted in authenticity and live musicianship.

"This is a live music show first, but it has the scale, energy, and visual excitement people expect from a great night out in Las Vegas," points out Perez. "We have an incredible band, dancers, showgirls, and a production built to pull people into the experience from the moment the show begins. It celebrates the spirit of classic Las Vegas entertainment, but it feels fresh, current, and alive."

Musically, the show moves through a wide range of styles and influences, reflecting Perez's background as an artist. Audiences can expect rock and roll, Latin rhythms, soul, theatrical moments, big singalongs, and emotional highlights throughout the approximately 75-minute production.

"The show is designed to feel like a complete journey," elaborates Perez. He'll be performing songs from his new album Dámelo (Virgin Music Group) as well as material from his acclaimed catalog of albums, along with, he says, "new interpretations of classic songs that helped shape me as an artist. We're not interested in simply copying songs people already know. We want to honor what made them special while giving them new life."

Perez says the musicianship of The All Nighters is one of the defining elements of the show.

"The band brings so much personality to every arrangement. There's an energy that only happens when real musicians are playing live together. It's exciting, emotional, and sometimes unpredictable in the best way. That's what live entertainment is supposed to feel like."

A major focus of the show is accessibility. Tickets are priced at $25, with free parking, no drink minimum, and an all-ages format, making the show an attractive option for both locals and visitors.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that we intentionally wanted to make this show accessible," shares Perez. "Las Vegas was built on entertainment, and people should be able to experience a real live production show without feeling priced out of it. We wanted to create something that feels world-class, but still welcoming and affordable."

Perez says the combination of ticket value, free parking, and no drink minimum was an important part of creating an experience that feels easy and enjoyable for audiences.

"We want people to come in, relax, enjoy the atmosphere, have great food and drinks if they want to, and experience an incredible night out without pressure. Whether it's a family night, a date night, a group of friends, locals, or visitors, this show was created for people to enjoy together."

The all-ages element was also a priority for Perez, who grew up experiencing live entertainment in Las Vegas with his own family.

"Some of my greatest memories growing up in Las Vegas were seeing live entertainment with my family," recalls Perez. "I wanted this show to bring that feeling back. Music has a way of connecting generations, and this production was built so parents, kids, grandparents, locals, and tourists can all enjoy it together."

Perez also hopes the show inspires younger audience members the way live music inspired him as a child.

"Seeing talented musicians perform live can change your life. It can make a kid want to pick up a guitar, sit behind a drum kit, sing into a microphone, or simply believe that a creative dream is possible. That happened to me. If even one young person leaves the theater inspired to make music because of something they saw on our stage, that would mean the world to me."

With its blend of live music, dance, showgirls, classic Vegas style, and modern energy, Perez's new show aims to celebrate the city's entertainment legacy while introducing it to a new generation of audiences.

"That's really the spirit of the entire show," says Perez. "It's about honoring tradition while making it feel fresh, alive, and current."

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