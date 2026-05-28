John Fogerty Celebrates His 81st Birthday Ahead Of Receiving Johnny Mercer Award

(Shore Fire Media) Grammy winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Songwriters Hall of Famer John Fogerty is celebrating his 81st birthday today following a landmark year of career milestones, acclaimed performances, major honors, and renewed creative momentum.

More than five decades after helping define the sound of American rock & roll through both his solo work and his groundbreaking career with Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty remains one of the most influential figures in American music. His iconic songs - including "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" - have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, while Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits has spent more than 14 consecutive years on the Billboard 200.

In just a few weeks, Fogerty will receive the Johnny Mercer Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala on June 11 in New York City. The organization's highest honor, the award recognizes a body of work that has shaped American music for generations.

The award caps a remarkable run for Fogerty, whose recent years have marked a powerful new chapter following his long-awaited reclamation of ownership over his legendary catalog in 2023. Since then, Fogerty has continued introducing his music to new audiences while celebrating one of the most enduring songbooks in rock history.

Earlier this year, Fogerty launched 2026 with a widely celebrated NPR Tiny Desk Concert in support of his new album Legacy, performing alongside his sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty. He also sat down for a career-spanning interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, reflecting on his songwriting legacy, his decades-long battle to reclaim his music, and the renewed creative energy behind his current chapter.

On MLB Opening Day, Fogerty announced the forthcoming release of Centerfield (Hall of Fame Edition) via Concord - a newly remastered version of his iconic 1985 solo album arriving later this year. The release celebrates the enduring legacy of "Centerfield," widely regarded as the game's defining anthem. Fogerty remains the only musician ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Fogerty has also remained a commanding live presence throughout the past year. Recent appearances include a standout set at Mexico City's Vive Latino Festival, the conclusion of his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and a special performance at Madison Square Garden for the "Thank You, NYPD" concert honoring New York City's first responders and their families. His Legacy Tour continues throughout 2026, with additional dates alongside Steve Winwood this fall.

Beyond the stage, Fogerty's music continues to resonate across generations and culture at large, including a special mix of "Proud Mary" featured during the 2026 NFL Draft. Check it out here

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