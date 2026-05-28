Stryper Go Old School For 'I'm Alright (I'm Okay)'

(Freeman) Stryper returns with a powerful new single, 'I'm Alright (I'm Okay),' reaffirming why they remain one of the most influential and enduring bands in Christian metal.
Decades into their career, the band continues to balance their unmistakable message with a sound that is every bit as commanding, melodic, and relevant as ever.
On the new single, Michael Sweet comments: "This one is for the old school metal heads. It's a little 1985 mixed with a little 1991, with a little 2026 sprinkled on top. It has all the qualities that you've come to expect from STRYPER, yet it also blends in perfectly with the times we live in. It's a battle cry to stand strong and persevere no matter what, while believing that you will be alright, you will be okay!"
Following the release of the new single, STRYPER is excited to be hitting the road beginning on June 5th in Anaheim, CA at the Grove of Anaheim. For a full list of dates, please see below.
STRYPER Live:
June 5th - Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim
June 6th - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
June 18th - Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
June 19th - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
June 20th - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
July 17th - Arlington, TX @ Arlington Music Hall
July 18th - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
July 19th - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
September 19th - Wissen, GER @ Loud and Proud Festival 2026
September 29th - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
September 30th - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
October 3rd - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
October 4th - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille
October 6th - Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural and Civic Center
October 9th - Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre
October 10th - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
October 12th - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn
October 13th - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
October 15th - Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Mainstage
October 16th - Newton, NC @ Newton Performing Arts Center
October 19th - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE
October 20th - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
October 22nd - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
October 23rd - Liberty, SC @ Pickens County PAC
October 24th - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre
October 25th - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
December 5th - San Juan, PR @ Coca-Cola Music Hall
Stryper Announce New Album 'Throne of Thorns'
Stryper Go Old School For 'I'm Alright (I'm Okay)'
Stryper Icon Michael Sweet Delivers 'The Master Plan'
Stryper's Michael Sweet Shares New Song 'Again'
Cruise News: Dave Koz Will Sail to Latin America and the Dutch Caribbean in 2028
Sites and Sounds: Sister Hazel Return to the Crossroads Music Festival
Live: Three Pianos: An Evening With Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency
Slash's Halloween Horror Nights Set For Special Vinyl Releases
Iron Maiden Announce Special Anniversary Reissues
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Announces 'In My Darkest Hour' Book Tour
Babymetal and Complex Teaming Up For Pop-Up
Rush: Neil Peart No One's Disciple Documentary Trailer Released
Def Leppard Launch Truck Stop Review Video Series
Hear Accept's New Version Of 'Losers and Winners'
Watch Blind Channel's 'Stars We See' Video
Live Well Streaming Their New EP 'More Than You Can Give'
Simple Minds Announce 'Sacrosanct' Album With 'Beginner Boys' Single
Stream Siamese's New Single 'Nevermore'