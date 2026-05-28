Stryper Go Old School For 'I'm Alright (I'm Okay)'

(Freeman) Stryper returns with a powerful new single, 'I'm Alright (I'm Okay),' reaffirming why they remain one of the most influential and enduring bands in Christian metal.

Decades into their career, the band continues to balance their unmistakable message with a sound that is every bit as commanding, melodic, and relevant as ever.

On the new single, Michael Sweet comments: "This one is for the old school metal heads. It's a little 1985 mixed with a little 1991, with a little 2026 sprinkled on top. It has all the qualities that you've come to expect from STRYPER, yet it also blends in perfectly with the times we live in. It's a battle cry to stand strong and persevere no matter what, while believing that you will be alright, you will be okay!"

Following the release of the new single, STRYPER is excited to be hitting the road beginning on June 5th in Anaheim, CA at the Grove of Anaheim. For a full list of dates, please see below.

STRYPER Live:

June 5th - Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim

June 6th - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

June 18th - Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

June 19th - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

June 20th - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

July 17th - Arlington, TX @ Arlington Music Hall

July 18th - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

July 19th - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

September 19th - Wissen, GER @ Loud and Proud Festival 2026

September 29th - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

September 30th - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall

October 3rd - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

October 4th - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

October 6th - Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural and Civic Center

October 9th - Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

October 10th - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

October 12th - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

October 13th - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

October 15th - Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Mainstage

October 16th - Newton, NC @ Newton Performing Arts Center

October 19th - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE

October 20th - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

October 22nd - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

October 23rd - Liberty, SC @ Pickens County PAC

October 24th - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

October 25th - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

December 5th - San Juan, PR @ Coca-Cola Music Hall

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