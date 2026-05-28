Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil, Alanis Morissette Lead Riot Fest Lineup

(Western Publicity) Following a landmark 20th anniversary, Riot Fest returns to Douglass Park September 18-20 with a lineup that bridges generations - genre-defining icons alongside a new wave of artists carrying the torch forward.

The festival will feature a lineup led by Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil, Alanis Morrissette, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Pixies, Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, The All-American Rejects, NAS, Patti Smith & Her Band, Sugar, Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Sex Pistols, Twin Peaks, Bright Eyes, Taking Back Sunday, Descendents, The Beths, Santigold, Gogol Bordello, Public Image LTD, Tricky, Angine de Poitrine, Insane Clown Posse, and over 100 artists in total, illustrating the depth of punk rock and beyond.

Riot Fest is more than a music festival, it's a world of its own. Beyond the stages, fans can dive into a full-blown carnival experience packed with rides, games, incredible food and drinks, immersive attractions, and plenty more surprises still to be announced.

And after a memorable remote weather cameo in 2025, Chicago legend Tom Skilling will officially be on-site this year to deliver the forecast in person.

Tickets are on sale here. Full Lineup: Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce The Veil, Alanis Morrisette, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Pixies, Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, The All-American Rejects, NAS, Patti Smith & Her Band, Sugar, Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Sex Pistols, Twin Peaks, Bright Eyes, The Format, Taking Back Sunday, Pennywise, Descendents, The Beths, Santigold, Gogol Bordello, Public Image LTD, Tricky, Angine de Poitrine, Insane Clown Posse, Motion City Soundtrack, Mom Jeans, Joey Valence & Brae, Bayside, PUP, 3OH!3, Cartel, Thrice, Less Than Jake, Bowling For Soup, GWAR, The Suicide Machines, Brian Fallon & The Painkillers, Mariachi El Bronx, Bratmobile, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Good Riddance, Guttermouth, This Is Loreli, Slick Rick, Afroman, The Chats, Fleshwater, Yard Act, Sincere Engineer, The Paradox, Destroy Boys, Arm's Length, Jejune, Chat Pile, Strike Anywhere, JMSN, Show Me The Body, Haywire, Dead To Me, The Flatliners, Violet Grohl, Foxy Shazam, Saturdays At Your Place, Algernon Cadwalader, Melt-Banana, Daisy Grenada, Vana, DeathByRomy, Panic Shack, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, Worry Club, Division Minuscula, Ben Quad, Deadletter, Teen Mortgage, Holding Absence, Whispers, Soul Glo, Gurriers, Plosivs, Stomach Book, Burning Airlines, Macseal, Slothrust, Glixen, The Callous Daoboys, Greet Death, Remember Sports, Nobro, Kiwi Jr., Murphy's Law, Cardinals, Iron Roses, ASAVA, Aim High, Almost There But Not Really

Payment plans are available for all ticket types, making it easy to secure your spot today and pay over time. Three-day GA, VIP, Deluxe, and Deluxe+ passes will be available, with upgraded tiers offering fans a more elevated Riot Fest experience. Amenities include expedited entry, dedicated viewing areas with prime stage sightlines, shaded lounges, comfortable seating, upgraded restrooms, and exclusive perks like open bars and additional premium hospitality offerings.

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