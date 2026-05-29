America Announces 'Halcyon Days'

(Primary Wave) Grammy-winning band America announces Halcyon Days, a collection of beloved hits arriving July 10 via Primary Wave on vinyl, CD, and all digital platforms.

The collection features 2011 re-recordings of their classic songs, including "A Horse With No Name," "Ventura Highway," "Tin Man," and "Sister Golden Hair." It also includes the bonus track "World Of Light," available digitally for the first time today, alongside a new lyric video. America, with Dewey Bunnell at the helm, continues to celebrate its enduring legacy with tour dates throughout 2026.

The release arrives at a moment of renewed cultural momentum for the band, as "A Horse With No Name" continues to find new audiences online following a recent viral resurgence across social media. The iconic track has also earned "Billions Club" status, further cementing AMERICA's enduring influence and cross-generational appeal.

Originally founded in 1970 by Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell, and the late Dan Peek, AMERICA became one of the defining voices of classic rock, earning global acclaim through their signature harmonies, vivid songwriting, and genre-blending sound that fused folk, pop, rock, and jazz influences. Across decades, the band's music has remained a staple of radio, film, television, and popular culture. The band won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1972 and went on to create a celebrated run of albums and hit singles that helped shape the sound of the '70s and early '80s.

As further testament to the band's lasting cultural impact, AMERICA's music has been featured across film, television, and gaming for decades. Their recordings have appeared in acclaimed films including American Hustle, The Nice Guys, The Last Unicorn, Miss Stevens, and Girl Most Likely, as well as hit television series such as The Sopranos, Friends, Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman, and Saturday Night Live. Their music has also been featured in major video game franchises, including Grand Theft Auto, continuing to introduce the band's iconic catalog to new generations of listeners.

Available for pre-save and pre-order now here

HALCYON DAYS TRACK LISTING:

1. A Horse With No Name

2. I Need You

3. Sandman

4. Ventura Highway

5. Tin Man

6. Sister Golden Hair

7. Daisy Jane

8. The Border

9. Survival

10. All My Life

11. Paradise

12. World Of Light

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