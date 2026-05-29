(High Rise) Following their electrifying and intimate underplay performance at New York City's legendary Bowery Ballroom earlier this week, GRAMMY Award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet officially return today with their explosive new single and music video, "Play Your Games" - the first taste of what signals a powerful new age for the band.
Recorded and co-produced in Tennessee by the band alongside acclaimed producer Mike Elizondo (Fiona Apple, Turnstile, Sheryl Crow), "Play Your Games" captures Greta Van Fleet at their most raw, irreverent and instinctive. Inspired by one of their oldest demos from the band's revisited archives, the track channels the spirit of their earliest days - loud, fearless and untamed.
Written by the band, "Play Your Games" leads the charge with swagger, chaos and sharp-edged charm, feeling like a nod to the band's formative years performing in small clubs in their hometown of Frankenmuth, Michigan. Jake Kiszka explains. "It's this beautiful nature of seizing a moment."
Accompanied by an official music video produced and directed by MOONBASE , the visual further expands the band's evolving world, marking Greta Van Fleet's first new music since stepping away from the limelight, offering fans an exciting glimpse into where they are headed next.
The release arrives just days after the band stunned fans and critics with a sweat-drenched, sold-out underplay show at Bowery Ballroom, reigniting anticipation around their return and reminding audiences why Greta Van Fleet remain one of rock music's most compelling live forces. Josh shares, "to take the stage again and share new music feels profoundly emotional and exciting. To see people singing and celebrating in this moment is a reminder of the power of music, and there's so much more to come."
Greta Van Fleet Announce New Song And Rare Intimate Show
Greta Van Fleet Return With 'Play Your Games' Video
Greta Van Fleet Announce One-Night-Only Underplay
Greta Van Fleet Declare 'We're Back, Baby!'
Cruise News: Dave Koz Will Sail to Latin America and the Dutch Caribbean in 2028
Sites and Sounds: Sister Hazel Return to the Crossroads Music Festival
Live: Three Pianos: An Evening With Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency
Slash's Halloween Horror Nights Set For Special Vinyl Releases
Iron Maiden Announce Special Anniversary Reissues
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Announces 'In My Darkest Hour' Book Tour
Babymetal and Complex Teaming Up For Pop-Up
Rush: Neil Peart No One's Disciple Documentary Trailer Released
Def Leppard Launch Truck Stop Review Video Series
Hear Accept's New Version Of 'Losers and Winners'
Watch Blind Channel's 'Stars We See' Video
Live Well Streaming Their New EP 'More Than You Can Give'
Simple Minds Announce 'Sacrosanct' Album With 'Beginner Boys' Single
Stream Siamese's New Single 'Nevermore'