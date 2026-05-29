Hear BABYMETAL's New Single 'from me to u (Jordan Fish Remix)'

(BPM) BABYMETAL release their new single, "from me to u (Jordan Fish Remix)." This track is the second to come out from their upcoming record METAL FORTH (DELUXE EDITION), arriving June 26 via Capitol Records.
The deluxe edition will be available digitally and on vinyl, including a limited zoetrope pressing that brings ten album icons to life in motion. The expanded release features three live performances and two remixes of "from me to u (feat. Poppy)," including the new version by Major Lazer released last month, and this latest release with Jordan Fish.
Following their annual Fox Day celebration on April 1st, BABYMETAL also announced their 2026 World Tour spanning North America and Latin America. Supporting them on their North American tour dates will be Halestorm and Violent Vira.
As part of their Latin American run, they will be performing their first stadium show in Mexico City with support from I Prevail and Bilmuri. Their first performance of the tour will be opening for My Chemical Romance on August 30th in San Diego.
North America Tour Dates
August 30 - San Diego, CA* - Petco Park
September 2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
September 4 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 5 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
September 7 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
September 9 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
September 10 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
September 12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
September 13 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 15 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
September 16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 18 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life**
September 21 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
September 25 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
September 26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 29 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
October 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
October 3 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival**
*Supporting My Chemical Romance
**Festival
Latin America Tour Dates
November 28 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Espaco Unimed
December 1 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena
December 3 - Santiago, Chile - Arena Movistar
December 7 - Lima, Peru - Costa 21
December 12 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio Fray Nano
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