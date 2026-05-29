Hollywood Undead And In This Moment To Co-Headline Taste Of Chaos 2026

(Cosa Nostra) Hollywood Undead return today with brand new single "Feels Like Home," out now via Sumerian Records. The track finds the multi-platinum rap-rock powerhouse turning pain into belonging, delivering a bruised, melodic anthem for anyone who has grown too familiar with the weight they have been carrying.
The release arrives alongside the announcement that Hollywood Undead will co-headline the return of the Taste of Chaos tour this fall with In This Moment and special guests I See Stars, Vana, and Melrose Avenue.
"Feels Like Home" delivers the unique brand of emotional gravity that could only come from Hollywood Undead. The track captures the strange comfort of survival when darkness becomes routine, turning isolation into something communal, cathartic, and unmistakably Undead. Speaking on the release, Hollywood Undead share:
""Feels Like Home" is about getting used to the things that are slowly breaking you. It's a song for the broken, a reminder that they're not alone and that with us, they're right at home."
"Feels Like Home" follows the band's recent run of single releases since signing with Sumerian Records, including "Hollywood Forever," "SAVIOR," "1x1," and "All My Friends" feat. Jeris Johnson. Together, the tracks have marked a renewed chapter for Hollywood Undead, one that has reintroduced their iconic masks, sharpened the emotional and sonic extremes of their creative identity, and carried the band into one of the most successful stretches of their career.
"Hollywood Forever," the band's October 2024 Sumerian Records debut, set the tone for this era, cracking 20.3 million cross-platform streams and peaking at #18 at Active Rock radio. "SAVIOR" followed in June 2025, pulling the band in a darker, more emotionally exposed direction, before "1x1" arrived in March 2026 with a sample of Slayer's legendary "Raining Blood" riff and the sound of a band still dominating a genre, almost two decades into their career. Most recently, "All My Friends" feat. Jeris Johnson pushed Hollywood Undead into a darker, more theatrical lane.
TASTE OF CHAOS TOUR ROUTING
Co-Headlined By Hollywood Undead & In This Moment
With I See Stars, Vana and Melrose Avenue
9/22 The Fillmore Charlotte, NC, USA
9/23 The Ritz Raleigh, NC, USA
9/25 The Dome Virginia Beach, VA, USA
9/26 The Theatre at Santander Arena Reading, PA, USA
9/28 The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD, USA
9/29 Palladium Worcester, MA, USA
9/30 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT, USA
10/3 The Rave / Eagles Ballroom Milwaukee, WI, USA
10/6 GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI, USA
10/8 Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE, USA
10/9 Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA, USA
10/11 Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL, USA
10/13 The Midland Theatre Kansas City, MO, USA
10/14 The Factory Chesterfield, MO, USA
10/16 House of Blues Houston Houston, TX, USA
10/17 The Bomb Factory Dallas, TX, USA
10/19 Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO, USA
10/20 Rockwell at The Complex Salt Lake City, UT, USA
10/21 Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID, USA
10/22 Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort Reno, NV, USA
10/24 Harrah's Ak-Chin Maricopa, AZ, USA
10/25 The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV, USA
10/26 House of Blues Anaheim, CA, USA
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