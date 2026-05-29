In This Moment Are 'Sleeping With the Enemy' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) In This Moment begin their next chapter with the release of the explosive new single "Sleeping With The Enemy," out now via Better Noise Music along with a music video.

For more on the single, Maria Brink offers, "With 'Sleeping with the Enemy' and our upcoming album, we're confronting the darkness - whether it's inside us or external. It's about looking that darkness in the face and transforming it into empowerment. We feel so exhilarated and ready to show the world what we've conjured up."

"Sleeping With the Enemy" and the previously released "Heretic" (feat. Kim Dracula), mark the first tastes of the band's upcoming, as-yet-untitled ninth album and debut for Better Noise Music. More details will be announced in due course.

Boasting a sound that feels both intimate and arena-sized at once, the band will be hitting the road across the U.S. on the upcoming Taste Of Chaos Tour. Starting on September 22 in Charlotte, NC, ITM will pack venues with their co-headliners, Hollywood Undead, along with support from I See Stars, Vana, and Melrose Avenue, creating a truly full-spectrum heavy tour - dark, explosive, and unapologetically diverse.

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