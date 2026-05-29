Kansas, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train and Asia Lead Cruise To The Edge 2027 Lineup

(Royal Avenue) Cruise To The Edge, progressive rock's largest festival at sea, is back with another incredible lineup for 2027. For the first time, the cruise is six nights, April 2nd to April 8th, sailing out of Miami, Florida, with stops at Cozumel, Harvest Caye, and Costa Maya.

Crusie to the Edge 2027 is headlined by Kansas, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, and Asia. As always, there is a brilliant mix of classic and modern prog with some returning names alongside some first-timers.

Returning are cruise favorites Haken, Pendragon, Neal Morse & The Resonance, Von Herzten Brothers, Caligula's Horse, Temic, Crown Lands, Spock's Beard, and Moon Safari, as well as, Jane Getter Premonition, Thank You Scientist, Rendezvous Point, Lari Basilio, Gazpacho, Mike Keneally & Beer For Dolphins, Dave Cureton, Dave Kerzner and Friends, Marbin, and Gabriel Agudo.

Joining the cruise for the first time are The Dear Hunter, Lunatic Soul, Voyage 35, Ozric Tentacles, Cheeto's Magazine, Haunt the Woods, Spafford, and Dim Gray.

Returning as hosts are Jon Kirkman, Roie Avin, and Mike Dawson.

Beyond the sun, fun, and exquisite dining, guests can look forward to artist/cruiser Photo Experiences, Q&A sessions, Theme Nights, Dueling Pianos, Late Night Karaoke, Wheel of Prog - Live, and much more-all designed to enhance the artist/fan experience.

In addition, the cruise will once again feature the incomparable CTTE Late Night Live, hosted by Rob Rutz, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents.

Cruise to the Edge is truly the greatest prog-rock show on earth and is a can't-miss event for prog enthusiasts throughout the world.

On Sale Dates:

2026 Alumni: Monday, June 1, 2026 at 2:00 pm Eastern

Past Alumni: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 2:00 pm Eastern

General On Sale: Monday, June 8, 2026 at 12:00 pm Eastern

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