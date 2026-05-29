Manchester Orchestra Streaming 'Union Chapel, London, England'

(Shore Fire Media) First made available to fans last week ahead of its wider release today, Manchester Orchestra's Union Chapel, London, England, arrives as an intimate offering - one rooted in gratitude, connection and the community that has supported the band through every chapter.

"I realized there is never going to be a good time," wrote Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull in a personal letter shared with fans last week. Reflecting on the loss, in February, of the band's longtime drummer Tim Very, and the decision to release a new collection of recordings Union Chapel, London, England, Hull continued:

"I believe this is the first time in my life where I simply can't find the words. I couldn't find them then and I can't find them now. It's not that it's hard to explain the range of emotions and life that we've experienced since losing our brother Tim. It's that it feels impossible. For all of [music's] gifts, perhaps the most powerful is how healing and connective it can be both in solitude and in community and in moments of true terror and loss...I figured the best way to release [Union Chapel, London, England] is just to give it to you here. A thank you for all of your kind words and love that you've given us and for the support that we are so deeply grateful for." Stream it here.

Recorded live during a sold-out three night residency at London's historic Union Chapel in the fall of 2023, the 21-track collection is a raw, vocally-centered liturgical experience of introspection and community, which finds Andy Hull and Robert McDowell reimagining some of the most beloved tracks across their catalog. The result is a rare pairing where space and song meet perfectly: Hull's resonant voice coupled with McDowell's plucked strings and understated harmonizing, echoed against the chapel walls.

Manchester Orchestra first previewed the Union Chapel, London, England, in January with "The Silence," later followed by an unflinching rendition of "The Grocery" - originally featured on the band's A Black Mile To The Surface (2017). Union Chapel, London, England reaches back across Manchester Orchestra's discography, reenvisioning songs from The Valley of Vision (2023), A Black Mile to the Surface (2017), The Million Masks of God (2021), and Mean Everything to Nothing (2009).

Union Chapel, London, England will be available as a 2LP vinyl release in translucent Sea Blue (Retail) or opaque Silver (Artist Store + Tour), as well as in 2xCD format with an 8-page roll-fold booklet.

Hull's spring solo tour dates were postponed following Very's passing, but have now been rescheduled, commencing this evening with the first of two sold-out shows at Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music.

Union Chapel (London, England) Track Listing:

1. Intro (Union Chapel, London, England)

2. I Know How To Speak (Union Chapel, London, England)

3. The Grocery (Union Chapel, London, England)

4. The Maze (Union Chapel, London, England)

5. The Gold (Union Chapel, London, England)

6. Deer (Union Chapel, London, England)

7. Angel of Death (Union Chapel, London, England)

8. I Can Barely Breathe (Union Chapel, London, England)

9. Capital Karma (Union Chapel, London, England)

10. The Way (Union Chapel, London, England)

11. The River (Union Chapel, London, England)

12. Telepath (Union Chapel, London, England)

13. Simple Math (Union Chapel, London, England)

14. I Can Feel A Hot One (Union Chapel, London, England)

15. Cope (Union Chapel, London, England)

16. Colly Strings (Union Chapel, London, England)

17. My Backwards Walk (Union Chapel, London, England)

18. Interlude (Union Chapel, London, England)

19. Rear View (Union Chapel, London, England)

20. Bed Head (Union Chapel, London, England)

21. The Silence (Union Chapel, London, England)

Andy Hull - Solo Tour Dates

May 29 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music - SOLD OUT

May 30 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music - SOLD OUT

May 31 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

June 2 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

June 3 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 5 - Boston, MA - City Winery - SOLD OUT

June 6 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater

June 7 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge - SOLD OUT

June 9 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen - SOLD OUT

June 10 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

June 11 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

June 12 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn - SOLD OUT

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