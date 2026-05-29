Paul McCartney Releases 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane ' Album

(Nasty Little Man) Paul McCartney's new studio album The Boys of Dungeon Lane is released today. The Boys of Dungeon Lane is not only the first new solo album from Paul McCartney in over five years.
It is a revealing collection of never-before shared stories, personal memories, and some newly inspired love songs, from one of the most culturally significant figures of our time.
Turning the lens inward, Paul revisits the formative years that shaped both his life, and the very foundations of modern popular culture. The album is arguably his most personal and introspective to date, untold stories that transport the listener back to where it all began.
The new songs find Paul in a candid, vulnerable and reflective mood, writing with rare openness about his childhood in post-war Liverpool, the resilience of his parents, and early adventures with George Harrison and John Lennon long before the world had ever heard of Beatlemania. The Boys of Dungeon Lane is the story before THE story. Stream it here
Record stores nationwide will celebrate the release of The Boys of Dungeon Lane with indie release parties across the weekend from May 29-31. Fans are invited to gather in-store to hear the album, connect with fellow McCartney fans, and take part in exclusive release party offerings including postcard giveaways with photos from Paul's personal archive, tote bags with purchase, and a chance to win a special canvas print. A highly limited silver vinyl edition with photo print of the new album will also be available to purchase exclusively at participating release parties. Find a participating store near you for dates, times and details here.
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