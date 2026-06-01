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Arthur Brown To Host Dates On Alice Cooper Book Tour

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 01, 2026 4:47 PM EDT
Arthur Brown To Host Dates On Alice Cooper Book Tour

(PP) When an icon meets a legend: Arthur Brown has been chosen to host four events of Alice Cooper's forthcoming UK Book Tour in October 2026 for his forthcoming book "Devil On My Shoulder".

Building on over sixty years of rock folklore, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be joined in conversation by three distinct voices from the worlds of rock, radio and music journalism - each bringing their own unique connection to one of music's most extraordinary lives.

The tour launches on Sunday 11th October, following the publication of Devil on my Shoulder by Ebury Spotlight on 8th October 2026. Each evening will feature Alice in conversation with a special guest, followed by an audience Q&A, offering fans a rare glimpse behind the greasepaint and guillotines.

ARTHUR BROWN said: "In an age of increasingly visual and theatrical live performance, Alice Cooper feels more relevant than ever - a true pioneer. There are few artists more important to witness and learn from. I'm thrilled and honoured to be moderating this conversation."

ALICE COOPER dates with host ARTHUR BROWN
13 OCT 2016 London (UK) Palladium
14 OCT 2016 Brighton (UK) Dome
17 OCT 2016 Stockton (UK) Globe
20 OCT 2016 Wolverhampton (UK) Civic Hall

ALICE COOPER dates without ARTHUR BOWN
11 OCT 2016 Cardiff (UK) New Theatre
12 OCT 2016 Cambridge (UK) Corn Exchange
16 OCT 2016 Manchester (UK) Opera House
19 OCT 2016 Glasgow (UK) Pavilion Theatre

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