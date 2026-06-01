Brian Tichy's Led By Vultures Premiere 'Massivity' Video

(Chipster) Renowned drummer, and multi-instrumentalist Brian Tichy is stepping out front and into the spotlight with his latest musical venture, Led By Vultures, an explosive new band blending raw intensity, arena-sized hooks, uncompromising musicianship, and is poised to make a major impact on the modern rock landscape.
Known for his commanding work with legendary artists, Tichy now takes center stage as the driving creative force and frontman of Led By Vultures. The project showcases a bold evolution of his artistry, fusing crushing riffs, thunderous rhythms, melodic aggression, and emotionally charged songwriting into a sound that is both timeless and urgent.
Led By Vultures channels the spirit of classic hard rock while pushing into fresh sonic territory. The band's music is built on a foundation of unapologetic energy, powerful storytelling, and an electrifying chemistry that reflects Tichy's decades of experience at the highest levels of rock performance.
The new single "Massivity" showcases Tichy's signature groove and features keyboardist Derek Sherinian. As Tichy puts it, "I had a word for the title, a riff on guitar involving an octave pedal, and a big drum groove. I sent the music to Derek Sherinian and he quickly sent back his bells and whistles which were all used! In that, he doubled the guitar with a heavy synth sound and some thick cellos making for an even more massive riff! Massivity is not a word but sounds like it could be. The song concept is loosely about questioning how much pressure a person can handle at once.
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