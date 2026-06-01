John Sykes Posthumous Single 'Believe in Yourself' Arrives Next Week

(GRR) Golden Robot Records is honored to announce a powerful new single from the late rock icon John Sykes 'Believe in Yourself' officially out on June 12. The track is available globally now to pre-save on all major streaming platforms and serves as a poignant preview of a forthcoming posthumous EP featuring some of the last known recordings from one of rock music's most revered guitarists and songwriters.

'Believe in Yourself' captures everything fans have long admired about Sykes' artistry - soaring vocals, electrifying guitar work, and a deeply personal lyrical message delivered with passion and conviction. The single stands as both a triumphant celebration of his enduring creative spirit and a heartfelt farewell to a musician whose influence shaped generations of rock and metal artists and continues to do so.

This track follows the release of its first single, 'My Guitar', which was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from fans both new and old. Celebrated for its sincerity, musicianship, and unmistakable signature sound, the track reaffirmed the lasting impact of Sykes' work and the deep connection he continues to share with audiences around the world. True Sykes fans were overjoyed that they had new music to celebrate and were unconcerned with the politics of the release.

Across decades of groundbreaking music, John Sykes built a legacy founded on unforgettable riffs, powerful performances, and uncompromising musicianship. His contributions to the world of rock continue to resonate globally, inspiring fans and fellow musicians alike.

Golden Robot Records is deeply honoured to help share this body of work with the fans who supported and loved him throughout his remarkable career. The upcoming EP due out in November, promises to preserve and celebrate the next creative chapter of an artist whose music remains timeless and whose legacy continues to inspire.

'Believe in Yourself' will be released worldwide on June 12 via Golden Robot Records and is available now for pre-save on all major streaming platforms with a physical CD release confirmed for later in the year. Pre-save the song here

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