Watch Sublime's 'Gangstalker' Visualizer

(Atlantic) Sublime have unveiled another new track, "Gangstalker", from their much-anticipated, forthcoming album Until the Sun Explodes, arriving on June 12 via Atlantic Records.
"Gangstalker" is accompanied by an equally frenetic visualizer that features vintage footage provided by SRH Productions from their 1994 movie "All In The Family." Capturing the surf/skate/punk lifestyle and core mentality that defined the SRH brand in the mid-90s, the clip includes surfers and skaters Jason Carney, Joe Crimo, Aaron Chase, and Zinger.
Sublime frontman Jakob Nowell shares: "'Gangstalker' is pure chaos. I was so proud when the drum and guitar parts came together the way that they did in the studio. Sometimes you have this idea for how a song should sound in your head and it becomes impossible to translate that into reality. 'Gangstalker' is not one of those songs. It is a frenetic, California tweaker, punk anthem that I fully endorse with my life."
The surprise drop of "Gangstalker" follows the previously released "Can't Miss You" and album title track/lead single "Until the Sun Explodes" which climbs to #1 on both the Mediabase Alternative radio chart and Billboard Alternative Airplay chart this week marking the band's first time topping the latter's chart twice in a row, along with their 2025 single "Ensenada," also featured on Until the Sun Explodes. "Until the Sun Explodes" finds Jakob Nowell honoring his late father, Bradley Nowell, while the song's official music video takes the viewer through various locations in Long Beach, CA, tied to the history of Sublime, where their presence feels embedded in the city. A timeless backyard party scene bridges multiple generations, featuring appearances by skateboard legends Christian Hosoi and Omar Hassan, representing Southern California's punk and skate culture. Bradley Nowell's influence and presence ties every band member to the moment, linking their legacy, the city, and the next generation.
Watch Sublime's 'Gangstalker' Visualizer
Sublime, The Used, Govt. Mule Lead The Great South Bay Music Festival Lineup
Sublime Surprise Fans With New Song And Video 'Can't Miss You'
Sublime Announces New Album 'Until The Sun Explodes' With New Video
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover