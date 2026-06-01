Watch Sublime's 'Gangstalker' Visualizer

(Atlantic) Sublime have unveiled another new track, "Gangstalker", from their much-anticipated, forthcoming album Until the Sun Explodes, arriving on June 12 via Atlantic Records.

"Gangstalker" is accompanied by an equally frenetic visualizer that features vintage footage provided by SRH Productions from their 1994 movie "All In The Family." Capturing the surf/skate/punk lifestyle and core mentality that defined the SRH brand in the mid-90s, the clip includes surfers and skaters Jason Carney, Joe Crimo, Aaron Chase, and Zinger.

Sublime frontman Jakob Nowell shares: "'Gangstalker' is pure chaos. I was so proud when the drum and guitar parts came together the way that they did in the studio. Sometimes you have this idea for how a song should sound in your head and it becomes impossible to translate that into reality. 'Gangstalker' is not one of those songs. It is a frenetic, California tweaker, punk anthem that I fully endorse with my life."

The surprise drop of "Gangstalker" follows the previously released "Can't Miss You" and album title track/lead single "Until the Sun Explodes" which climbs to #1 on both the Mediabase Alternative radio chart and Billboard Alternative Airplay chart this week marking the band's first time topping the latter's chart twice in a row, along with their 2025 single "Ensenada," also featured on Until the Sun Explodes. "Until the Sun Explodes" finds Jakob Nowell honoring his late father, Bradley Nowell, while the song's official music video takes the viewer through various locations in Long Beach, CA, tied to the history of Sublime, where their presence feels embedded in the city. A timeless backyard party scene bridges multiple generations, featuring appearances by skateboard legends Christian Hosoi and Omar Hassan, representing Southern California's punk and skate culture. Bradley Nowell's influence and presence ties every band member to the moment, linking their legacy, the city, and the next generation.

Related Stories

Watch Sublime's 'Gangstalker' Visualizer

Sublime, The Used, Govt. Mule Lead The Great South Bay Music Festival Lineup

Sublime Surprise Fans With New Song And Video 'Can't Miss You'

Sublime Announces New Album 'Until The Sun Explodes' With New Video

News > Sublime