Butcher Babies Get Animated For 'Blame It On The Wind' Video

(OMG) Butcher Babies have released their powerful new single "Blame it on the Wind," produced by Howard Benson. This marks the fourth release from their forthcoming album via Judge & Jury Records.

The track serves as a key chapter in an album that functions as a deeply personal love letter to vocalist Heidi Shepherd's past reflecting on the experiences, relationships, heartbreaks, and hard-earned lessons that have shaped her over the last 25 years. It's a record rooted in self-reflection and growth, honoring where she's been while embracing the strength and clarity of who she has become today.

"Blame It On The Wind" is a seductive hard-rock track inspired by a late-night encounter in LA. The song narrates a one-night stand, fueled by neon lights and loud music, leading to an unforgettable experience you'll want to visit for more than one night. The track shifts from a slow burn to a high-energy tempo reminiscent of In This Moment meets Jinjer. Through Heidi Shepherd's commanding vocals, it captures the restless tug-of-war between desire and blame.

Heidi Shepherd shares: "There are certain nights, certain moments, and certain connections you never fully shake. 'Blame It On The Wind' came from one of those nights that should have disappeared in the morning. In 2012, what started as a one-night stand morphed into a connection that would haunt me for years. A moment that we both knew was off-limits; however, the forbidden fruit continually pulled us back into that first night. I remember it so vividly; his scent, the way he said my name, his bootcut jeans, the balcony in his Santa Monica loft, and that very first touch. This song is about a lust you can't leave, a denial of accountability, and a laundry list of excuses for following the white rabbit. I think sometimes we blame the setting for the choices we make because it's easier than admitting someone genuinely got under our skin. That's what this song is about for me."

Related Stories

Butcher Babies Return With 'Lost In Your Touch'

Zakk Wylde Rocks The Violent Hour's New Song 'Hell Or Hollywood'

Ex-Butcher Babies Singer Carla Harvey Joins Lords Of Acid

Butcher Babies Launching 'Sincerity' Video

News > Butcher Babies