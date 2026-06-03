Hail The Sun Announce 'Culture Scars' Anniversary Tour

(CCM) Hail The Sun are excited to announce the 10-year anniversary tour for Culture Scars, the band's third studio LP released in 2016, Equal Vision Records debut, and an album that charted at #38 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart.

Kicking off on Tuesday, August 11 at The End in Houston, TX, the tour will take in an additional five evenings across the east coast, culminating in an appearance at Brighton Music Hall in Boston, MA on Sunday, August 16.

Tickets go on sale this coming Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. ET. The band had the following to share about the upcoming tour: "We are thrilled to be playing these intimate shows in venues that are similar in size to venues we'd play back in 2016 when 'Culture Scars' came out."

Anybody familiar with Hail The Sun will know there's always a great deal of meaning beneath the surface. Theirs are songs that probe the very nature of existence, that strive to find the answers to the fundamental questions that being human raises, and that don't flinch away from any form of self-reflection whatsoever. That's been the case since the band - lead vocalist Donovan Melero, guitarists Shane Gann and Aric Garcia, bassist John Stirrat and drummer Allen Casillas - formed in Chico, CA in 2009, but which is especially the case on cut. turn. fade. back., their latest full-length album.

Produced & engineered by Pete Adams and GRAMMY Award Winner Johnny Kosich of Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar), and mixed & mastered by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, Coheed and Cambria), cut. turn. fade. back. truly finds Hail The Sun going the distance, encompassing the complete cycle of life with its four monosyllabic words. An album touching on topics such as military atrocities, humanitarian crises, addiction, lost love and death, the 11 songs presented here capture the cyclical nature of all those things, as well as life itself in general. Stream and purchase cut. turn.

Hail The Sun will be making the following appearances in August. Dates below.

AUGUST

11 - Houston, TX - The End

12 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

14 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

15 - Long Island, NY - Amityville Music Hall

16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

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