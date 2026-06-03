Metallica And Pantera Stars Helps Accept Revisit 'Fast As A Shark' For 50th Anniversary

(ASPR) German heavy metal legends Accept kick off their celebration of 50 historic years with a new version of their classic hit, "Fast as a Shark," originally released on Restless and Wild in 1982.

This new rendition of one of the genre's most iconic songs features metal legends Phil Anselmo, Kirk Hammett, Mikkey Dee, and Billy Sheehan, alongside ACCEPT members Wolf Hoffmann and Mark Tornillo.

This "metal supergroup" performance truly sets the tone for the entire upcoming album, Teutonic Titans 1976-2026, which is to be released on September 4 via Napalm Records. The album serves as both a celebration of the band's history and the heavy metal genre itself, in which they played a pivotal and highly influential part. 19 timeless tracks, 50 iconic guests - and they're starting "Fast as a Shark"!

Wolf Hoffmann about "Fast as a Shark": "This song was so much fun! We even re-recorded the intro in a Bavarian oompah style... a friend of mine lives in Bavaria, and he was in contact with one of those traditional Bavarian woodwind outfits, and they recorded the traditional German folk song 'Ein Heller und ein Batzen' for us, which was fantastic. We were lucky to get Phil Anselmo on vocals, Billy Sheehan on bass, and of course Kirk Hammett on guitar, which is amazing, and Mikkey Dee on drums, so that's a pretty nice supergroup, isn't it?"

Kirk Hammett about "Fast as a Shark": "A real honor to pay back the great inspiration ACCEPT had for me!"

German heavy metal legends ACCEPT celebrate 50 years of pure power, bringing together the scene's A-list musicians for a landmark release. Teutonic Titans 1976-2026 stands as a definitive statement of the band's legacy, forged in steel and driven by unmistakable riffs. Arriving September 4 via Napalm Records, the album delivers some of the most iconic songs ever written in heavy music.

Led by guitarist Wolf Hoffmann, the longtime architect of ACCEPT's sound, the band is joined by a staggering 50 guests across 19 reimagined versions of their biggest tracks. Teutonic Titans 1976-2026 is ACCEPT's most ambitious and star-studded release to date, reaching far beyond the borders of their country of origin. Featuring the biggest names in heavy music paying tribute to the German icons, the record cements the band's standing on the global stage. This is more than an album; it is a manifesto of metal! Pre-orders are now available in various exclusive formats.

Wolf Hoffmann about Teutonic Titans 1976-2026: "There is no better way to celebrate this 50-year anniversary than to have our musical peers, friends, and inspirations come together with us to record these classic ACCEPT songs, which I am honored and proud to share with the World. I hope everyone enjoys this very special record as much as we all enjoyed making it."

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