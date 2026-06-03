Motionless In White Announce Second Leg Of The Sweat And Blood Tour

(Live Nation) Motionless In White, who will release their new album DECADES on July 17 via Roadrunner Records, are pleased to announce the second leg of The Sweat and Blood Tour.
Dayseekerwill serve as direct support. The Devil Wears Prada and Dark Divine will also appear. This leg fittingly kicks off the night before Halloween in Worcester and runs through November 20 in Pittsburgh.
Tickets will be available starting with an Artist and Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, June 2 at 12pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 5 at 10 am local time here.
PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 2 at 12pm ET until Thursday, June 4 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
The previously announced first leg of the tour kicks off on July 14. Lorna Shore, Fit For A King, and Static Dress will serve as support. The North American tour is the band's first American headlining tour in nearly three years, with stops in Charlotte, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, and more before wrapping up on August 15 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It also includes a stop at Red Rocks, the band's first time headlining the venue.
Motionless In White On Tour:
With Lorna Shore, Fit For A King, + Static Dress:
Summer 2026:
7/14 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
7/16 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
7/18 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
7/21 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
7/22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7/24 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
7/25 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7/26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
7/28 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
7/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
7/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
8/1 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
8/4 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
8/5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
8/7 - Sandy, UT - Beddy's Plaza at America First Field
8/9 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
8/12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
8/14 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
8/15 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
With Dayseeker, The Devil Wears Prada, + Dark Divine:
Fall 2026:
10/30 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
10/31 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
11/3 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
11/4 - Savannah, GA - VyStar Pavilion
11/5 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
11/7 - Nashville, TN - The Truth
11/8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
11/10 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
11/11 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
11/13 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
11/15 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
11/18 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
11/19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
11/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Motionless In White Announce Second Leg Of The Sweat And Blood Tour
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