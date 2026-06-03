Prince Celebration Week Declared In Minneapolis

(Shore Fire Media) As Prince Celebration 2026 officially gets underway, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has proclaimed June 1-7 "Prince Celebration Week" in Minneapolis, recognizing Prince's immeasurable impact on the city's culture, identity, and global legacy as fans from around the world gather to honor the artist during the 10th anniversary year of Prince Celebration.

The proclamation arrives as momentum continues to build across Minneapolis and Paisley Park ahead of a week of music, community and remembrance. In honor of Prince Celebration Week, the Minneapolis skyline will be illuminated in purple on June 6, as fans from around the world gather to celebrate Prince's life and legacy.

"There are few artists as connected to a city as Prince is to Minneapolis," said Mayor Jacob Frey. "His music, style, and creativity helped define who we are and how the world sees us. Prince Celebration Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate the hometown legend who made purple our unofficial city color and put Minneapolis on the map in a way no one else could."

L. Londell McMillan shares, "We appreciate the City of Minneapolis' recognition of Prince's legacy and the global fams community, who love him. The fams are already assembling from around the world, and it's an honor to join them as we come together in Minneapolis to celebrate Prince's life, legacy, and enduring impact."

Among the Prince Celebration's marquee events is Prince Celebration of Life 10th Anniversary Concert at The Armory on June 5, where members of The New Power Generation and The Revolution will unite on stage alongside Morris Day, Miguel, Tevin Campbell, Bilal, Kat Graham and more, for a special evening celebrating Prince's music and influence. Taking place the night before is Club 3121 Celebration & Jam Session on June 4, featuring DJ Rashida, Liv Warfield, Ashley Tamar and special guest performers. For tickets and additional information, visit PaisleyPark.com/Celebration2026.

Demand for this year's programming remains strong, with the Prince Celebration 10th Anniversary Kickoff Party at First Avenue featuring DJ Lenka Paris and special guest Chaka Khan officially sold out, alongside Maya McClean's "Awakening" Sound Healing & Spiritual Rejuvenation experience at Paisley Park.

Prince Celebration Week will also bring the city together through a series of free community events, including the Prince Celebration Block Party and inaugural Prince Sing-Along on June 6 at the iconic Prince mural in downtown Minneapolis. Presented in partnership with the City of Minneapolis, the Prince Estate, Downtown Improvement District (DID), First Avenue, Meet Minneapolis, and local community organizations, the free, all-ages gathering is expected to draw thousands of fans on the eve of Prince's 68th birthday and feature performances by Grammy Award-winning artist CeeLo Green, Liv Warfield, Purple Rain Musical star Kris Kollins, Jada LaFrance, Monique Blakey, and bakkwooddrift, alongside youth showcases from Purple Playground, Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists (SPCPA), and High School for Recording Arts. The evening will bring together Prince alumni, celebrated vocalists, Broadway talent, and rising local artists in a multigenerational tribute to Prince's enduring influence.

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