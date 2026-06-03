American Football Expand No Feeling World Tour

(The Oriel Company) American Football have announced the fall leg of their "No Feeling" World Tour. The newly announced run of shows will follow the band's highly successful West Coast leg this past month, along with their upcoming North American, UK, EU, and Asia performances taking place this summer.
Kicking off on September 8th, the band's run through the Lone Star State will go from Houston to Dallas, before ending in Austin for their headlining set at Levitation 2026. They will then make their debut on the iconic stage at Red Rocks, supporting Bleachers, followed by a return to headline The Observatory in Orange County.
The "No Feeling" World Tour will also see the band journeying down to Chile for the first time for Fauna Primavera in November, with a final leg up the East Coast, including first-time visits to Jacksonville, Charlotte, New Haven, Worcester, and Buffalo.
Performing in support of their acclaimed new album American Football (LP4), the band have never sounded or looked better live, with brand new visuals, several sold-out venues, rave reviews, and surprise special guests along the way, including Hayley Williams (performing their collaborative track "Uncomfortably Numb") at Kilby Block Party and Wisp (performing the LP4 track "Wake Her Up") at their sold-out show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
"NO FEELING" WORLD TOUR DATES
06/19 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz +
06/20 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann + [SOLD OUT]
06/21 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall + [LOW TICKETS]
06/23 - Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine +
06/24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso + [SOLD OUT]
06/26 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy + [LOW TICKETS]
06/27 - London, UK @ O2 Kentish Forum + [SOLD OUT]
06/28 - London, UK @ O2 Kentish Forum +
07/08 - Boston, MA @ Royale ! [LOW TICKETS]
07/09 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ! [LOW TICKETS]
07/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ! [LOW TICKETS]
07/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ! [SOLD OUT]
07/12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club !
07/14 - Richmond, VA @ The National ! [LOW TICKETS]
07/15 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ! [SOLD OUT]
07/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ! [LOW TICKETS]
07/26 - Niigata, JP @ FujiRock Festival
07/28 - Seoul, South Korea @ YES24 Wanderloch Hall [LOW TICKETS]
07/29 - Taipei City, Taiwan @ Legacy Taipei
07/31 - Beijing, China @ FULLOF Livehouse [SOLD OUT]
08/01 - Shanghai, China @ Vas Est [SOLD OUT]
08/07 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues $
08/08 - Toronto, ON @ History $ [SOLD OUT]
08/09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre $
08/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall $
08/12 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $
08/13 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre $ [LOW TICKETS]
08/14 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoor) $
08/15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom $ [LOW TICKETS]
08/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $ [LOW TICKETS]
09/08 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
09/09 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom *
09/10 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival - Stubbs *^
09/23 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &
09/24 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
11/26-11/28 - Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera
12/11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
12/12 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
12/13 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
12/15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Five
12/16 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
12/18 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
12/19 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
12/20 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
BOLD - New Show Added
+ w/ Marconi Union
! w/ IAN SWEET
$ w/ Afternoon Bike Ride
* w/ Nine Perfect Lives
^ w/ Tanukichan
& w/ Bleachers
American Football Stream Their New Album LP4
American Football Recruit Turnstile's Brendan Yates For New Song 'No Feeling'
Watch American Football's Epic 'Bad Moons' video
American Football Aid L.A. Fire Relief With New Live Album
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover