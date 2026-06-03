American Football Expand No Feeling World Tour

(The Oriel Company) American Football have announced the fall leg of their "No Feeling" World Tour. The newly announced run of shows will follow the band's highly successful West Coast leg this past month, along with their upcoming North American, UK, EU, and Asia performances taking place this summer.

Kicking off on September 8th, the band's run through the Lone Star State will go from Houston to Dallas, before ending in Austin for their headlining set at Levitation 2026. They will then make their debut on the iconic stage at Red Rocks, supporting Bleachers, followed by a return to headline The Observatory in Orange County.

The "No Feeling" World Tour will also see the band journeying down to Chile for the first time for Fauna Primavera in November, with a final leg up the East Coast, including first-time visits to Jacksonville, Charlotte, New Haven, Worcester, and Buffalo.

Performing in support of their acclaimed new album American Football (LP4), the band have never sounded or looked better live, with brand new visuals, several sold-out venues, rave reviews, and surprise special guests along the way, including Hayley Williams (performing their collaborative track "Uncomfortably Numb") at Kilby Block Party and Wisp (performing the LP4 track "Wake Her Up") at their sold-out show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

"NO FEELING" WORLD TOUR DATES

06/19 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz +

06/20 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann + [SOLD OUT]

06/21 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall + [LOW TICKETS]

06/23 - Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine +

06/24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso + [SOLD OUT]

06/26 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy + [LOW TICKETS]

06/27 - London, UK @ O2 Kentish Forum + [SOLD OUT]

06/28 - London, UK @ O2 Kentish Forum +

07/08 - Boston, MA @ Royale ! [LOW TICKETS]

07/09 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ! [LOW TICKETS]

07/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ! [LOW TICKETS]

07/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ! [SOLD OUT]

07/12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club !

07/14 - Richmond, VA @ The National ! [LOW TICKETS]

07/15 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ! [SOLD OUT]

07/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ! [LOW TICKETS]

07/26 - Niigata, JP @ FujiRock Festival

07/28 - Seoul, South Korea @ YES24 Wanderloch Hall [LOW TICKETS]

07/29 - Taipei City, Taiwan @ Legacy Taipei

07/31 - Beijing, China @ FULLOF Livehouse [SOLD OUT]

08/01 - Shanghai, China @ Vas Est [SOLD OUT]

08/07 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues $

08/08 - Toronto, ON @ History $ [SOLD OUT]

08/09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre $

08/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall $

08/12 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

08/13 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre $ [LOW TICKETS]

08/14 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoor) $

08/15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom $ [LOW TICKETS]

08/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $ [LOW TICKETS]

09/08 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

09/09 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom *

09/10 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival - Stubbs *^

09/23 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

09/24 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

11/26-11/28 - Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera

12/11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

12/12 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

12/13 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

12/15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Five

12/16 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

12/18 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

12/19 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

12/20 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

BOLD - New Show Added

+ w/ Marconi Union

! w/ IAN SWEET

$ w/ Afternoon Bike Ride

* w/ Nine Perfect Lives

^ w/ Tanukichan

& w/ Bleachers

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