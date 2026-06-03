Devildriver Unleash 'Dead In The Water' Video

(ASPR) Devildriver have leveled it up! In anticipation their rabid new album, Strike and Kill, out July 10 via Napalm Records, the groove metal legends first released the boisterous lead single "Dig Your Own Grave," cracking over 400k cross platform streams, becoming a mainstay on SXM's Liquid Metal, and stampeding up the Metal Contraband charts just a month after release.

If you know what's good for you, you'll pay close attention to the words on their next bloodthirsty ripper, "Dead In The Water" out today. This single is built upon cataclysmic blast beats and ornately blackened guitarmonies, delivering the good with vibrance and violence. Iconic frontman Dez Fafara's delivery remains venomous, galvanizing listeners with affirmations of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity.

Dez on "Dead In The Water": "This is one of the most positive songs I've ever written lyrically, coming from a very dark time straight into blinding light. I needed to empower others to do the same as I did, and tell them to 'stay the course,' life turns around if given the chance to flourish.

"The vibe musically on this is very old school DEVILDRIVER and the entire band is cracking hard here, if you're a long time listener you're gonna love this one! Enjoy!"

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