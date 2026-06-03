Dominum Deliver 'Dark. Melodies' Video

(ASPR) Rising modern metal stars Dominum expand their catalogue with a new catchy hymn: "Dark Melodies" is a haunting ballad in waltz time, blending an eerie atmosphere, powerful vocals, and a massive melodic hook.

The third single from the upcoming album, Night is Calling, which will be released on July 3 via Napalm Records, emphasizes DOMINUM's strong presence in the metal scene, in which they have created their very own niche. Horror aesthetics and arena-ready hooks - this band has it all, and the enticing "Dark Melodies" is another proof of that.

With their sophomore studio album, The Dead Don't Die (2024), DOMINUM, led by mastermind and singer Felix Heldt -better known as "Dr. Dead" - stormed into the top 10 of the German charts. Together with his zombies, Tommy Kemp (guitars), Patient 0 (bass), and Victor Hilltop (drums) - DOMINUM has already taken this undead spectacle to major stages across Europe. Touring alongside icons such as Bruce Dickinson, Avantasia, Battle Beast, and Peyton Parrish, the band has proven its strength both at major festivals and during their own headline shows.

Dr. Dead comments on "Dark Melodies": "I never had a problem being alone. At least, I thought I didn't. But for some time now - far too long - I've been hearing these melodies. Always. They whisper in my mind, tugging at me, like a black shadow sneaking into my heart. Sometimes sweet, sometimes bitter, but always an unstoppable pull I cannot escape. 'Dark Melodies' - they are there, even when no one else can hear them. Yours, Dr. Dead"

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