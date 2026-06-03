Soul Asylum Launching World Tour and 'MPLS Unplugged'

(IMM) Soul Asylum has announced a worldwide tour that will take the band across North America, South America, and beyond, bringing their celebrated live show to audiences around the globe (tickets on-sale Friday, June 5).

The announcement comes as the band prepares to release MPLS Unplugged later this summer, a special live album celebrating the 30th anniversary of their legendary 1993 MTV Unplugged performance.

Coinciding with the tour announcement is the release of "What Will Become of Me," one of the most anticipated recordings in the band's history. First performed live in 1995, the song earned a devoted following despite never being officially released. More than three decades later, fans can finally hear it fully realized on MPLS Unplugged, set for release August 28, 2026 via Blue Elan Records.

Recorded at Minneapolis' historic State Theatre on April 20, 2023, nearly 30 years to the day after the band's original MTV Unplugged appearance, MPLS Unplugged captures Soul Asylum in an intimate setting while showcasing the depth and emotional resonance that have defined the band's music for more than four decades.

Frontman Dave Pirner is joined by guitarist Ryan Smith, bassist Jeremy Tapparo, and drummer Michael Bland, along with returning keyboardist Ivan Neville, STRINGenius string quartet, and the Robert Robinson Gospel Singers. Neville's history with the band stretches back to the original 1993 Unplugged performance, making his return a fitting bridge between the two eras.

Among the album's highlights is "What Will Become of Me," a song that has lived exclusively onstage since its debut in 1995. Alongside fellow live favorite "Farmer John," it represents one of two songs on the album that had never previously been recorded or released, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience an important piece of Soul Asylum's live legacy.

For Soul Asylum, the release of MPLS Unplugged and the launch of a worldwide tour reflect a band that continues to evolve while remaining deeply connected to its roots. More than 40 years into their career, they remain one of rock's most enduring live acts, performing for audiences old and new while continuing to uncover fresh dimensions within their catalog.

SOUL ASYLUM WORLD TOUR 2026

June 8 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

June 9 - London, UK - The Dome

June 11 - Kleylehof, Austria - Nova Rock

June 13 - Oroville, CA - Feather Falls Casino

June 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Pryes Brewing Company

June 20 - Duluth, MN - Grandma's Marathon

July 3 - Arlington Heights, IL - Frontier Days Festival

July 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

July 29 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails

July 30 - Hampton, NH - Wally's Pub

July 31 - St. John, NB, Canada - Area 506 Festival

August 15 - Las Vegas, NV - The Strat

August 16 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

August 17 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

August 19 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

August 20 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

August 21 - Libby, MT - Happy's Inn

August 23 - Calgary, AB, Canada - The Arrowhead

August 25 - Edmonton, AB, Canada - Midway

August 26 - Regina, SK, Canada - Casino Regina

August 27 - Winnipeg - Park Theatre

September 13 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican (w/ +LIVE+)

September 15 - Comuna 15, Argentina - C Art Media (w/ +LIVE+)

September 17 - Lima, Peru - Costa 21 (w/ +LIVE+)

September 19 - Mexico City, Mexico - Velodromo Olimpico (w/ +LIVE+)

September 22 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - Coca-Cola Music Hall (w/ +LIVE+)

November 21 - Clearwater, FL - St. Pete Bike Fest

More dates TBA

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