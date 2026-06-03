Watch Cro-Mags' 'Wired For Chaos' Video

(Freeman) Cro-Mags, the iconic New York hardcore outfit fronted by Harley Flanagan, proudly make their BLKIIBLK debut with the new single, "Wired for Chaos." The new track marks Cro-Mags' first new music in six years, giving fans a taste of what's to come.

"Wired for Chaos," which shares its name with last year's documentary about Harley, was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Code Orange, Cavalera Conspiracy). It was produced by Harley and Arthur and features drum phenom Greyson Nekrutman.

On the new single "Wired for Chaos," Harley Flanagan comments: "The new video for 'Wired for Chaos' reminds me of our first video, 'We Gotta Know,' which came out 40 years ago, except that it shows where the band is at now. I am proud to say that we are one of those few bands that have a multigenerational audience and bridge the gap between hard-core kids, metalheads, punks, skinheads, and more, as seen in the audience of this video, which was filmed at our shows on the past few tours. Not many bands have such a blended fan base besides Motorhead, and I am proud to say that we are following in that tradition."

Harley continues, "The song title 'Wired for Chaos' was taken directly from the recent documentary of the same name. It comes in with an aggressive metal intro befitting a UFC walk-in or a video game, then bursts into a more traditional HC thrash vibe before returning to a heavy beatdown at the end in an unmistakable CRO-MAGS style. The song is literally about being programmed and wired for chaos from birth, not just by environment, but by parents, trauma, childhood experiences, and the resulting PTSD that I personally struggle with as a result."

Related Stories

Helmet Recruit Cro-Mags For North American Tour

Cro-Mags Frontman Speaks Out Against RSD Reissue

Cro-Mags The Quarantine Show Now Streaming Online

News > Cro-Mags