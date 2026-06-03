Weezer Reveal 'We Might As Well Be Strangers' Video To Announce New Album

(Warner) Weezer are thrilled to announce their newest project, Weezer, out August 21, 2026 via Reprise/Warner Records. The project's lead single, "We Might As Well Be Strangers" ft. Wednesday is out now, weaving vocals from Rivers Cuomo and Wednesday's Karly Hartzman.

After sharing Blue, Green, Red, White, Teal, and Black albums, Weezer returns with a new color in their arsenal for Weezer - their 20th album over their monumental, decades-long run. Following an incredible, sold-out 30th anniversary tour that saw Weezer play their iconic debut album in full, the band reconvened in Orange County - a midway point between where they all live in California - and essentially went back to where they started: in a rehearsal space, playing together, writing together, figuring out what they wanted to do next, and what the shape of that next project looked like.

Weezer was born out of those sessions - just four guys in a room, creating together. The result is Weezer - a tightly-wound, ready-to-spring record with songs written by three of the band's four members, marking the first time Weezer frontman/guitarist Rivers Cuomo and drummer Pat Wilson had written the basics of a song together since their first album.

When it was time to record, the band chose two amazing producers, disparate in their approach, but sonically aligned with Weezer's vision: Klas Ahlund and Kenneth Blume (FKA Kenny Beats), with Kenny saying he wanted to make "the most violent Weezer album ever." While Klas took a more mathematical, stringent approach to recording, Kenny pushed the production to the "rock band in a room" feeling: no grid, no click track, no pitch correction. Drums were recorded with all four playing live, listening to each other and still re-shaping the songs.

Weezer plays to Weezer's eternal strengths and feels like one of those "imagined greatest hits" of entirely new material. It's a direct, raw iteration of the band - an album as urgent and vital as anything else in their catalog three decades in. Weezer features tongue-in-cheek meta songs about aging as a band, weighing your legacy, still carrying on, with other songs celebrating where they are now: as one of the most influential artists in the world for anyone, any age, picking up a guitar, a bass, or a pair of drumsticks.

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