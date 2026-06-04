Creeping Death Ink With BLKIIBLK Ahead Of The Summer Slaughter Tour

(Freeman) Texas' blazing death metal fivesome Creeping Death are proud to announce they have officially signed to BLKIIBLK. The signing follows the recent announcement that Creeping Death will be featured on The Summer Slaughter Tour 2026 Part II alongside Hatebreed, Terror, Incantation, Gates to Hell, and Torture.
On their signing to BLKIIBLK, vocalist Reese Alavi shares: "We're beyond stoked to join forces with BLKIIBLK. It took very little time to see how hard the label's camp works for their artists & it couldn't have come at a better time. We've been working hard on LP3 all year, and we can guarantee you - it's the most CREEPING DEATH record to date. We can't wait to see what the future holds being a part of the BLKIIBLK team."
Mike Gitter, Global Head of A&R for Frontiers Label Group and BLKIIBLK Label Head, expresses: "BLKIIBLK is proud to be working with the legends of Texan death metal, Creeping Death. They were a band that signaled a shift in the metal landscape as they toured tirelessly alongside the likes of Power Trip, Carcass, and the list goes on. They've got the riffs, the heaviness, and a work ethic that's second to none."
The Summer Slaughter Tour 2026 Part II w/ Hatebreed, Terror, Incantation, Gates to Hell, and Torture
August 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
August 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
August 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
August 23 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
August 24 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
August 25 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
August 26 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
August 29 - Calgary, AB @ The Ranchroad
August 30 - Regina, SK @ Casino Regina Show Lounge
August 31 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
September 2 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
September 3 - Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway
September 5 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre
September 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
September 8 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
September 9 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
September 10 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
September 12 - Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson
September 13 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall
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