Creeping Death Ink With BLKIIBLK Ahead Of The Summer Slaughter Tour

(Freeman) Texas' blazing death metal fivesome Creeping Death are proud to announce they have officially signed to BLKIIBLK. The signing follows the recent announcement that Creeping Death will be featured on The Summer Slaughter Tour 2026 Part II alongside Hatebreed, Terror, Incantation, Gates to Hell, and Torture.

On their signing to BLKIIBLK, vocalist Reese Alavi shares: "We're beyond stoked to join forces with BLKIIBLK. It took very little time to see how hard the label's camp works for their artists & it couldn't have come at a better time. We've been working hard on LP3 all year, and we can guarantee you - it's the most CREEPING DEATH record to date. We can't wait to see what the future holds being a part of the BLKIIBLK team."

Mike Gitter, Global Head of A&R for Frontiers Label Group and BLKIIBLK Label Head, expresses: "BLKIIBLK is proud to be working with the legends of Texan death metal, Creeping Death. They were a band that signaled a shift in the metal landscape as they toured tirelessly alongside the likes of Power Trip, Carcass, and the list goes on. They've got the riffs, the heaviness, and a work ethic that's second to none."

The Summer Slaughter Tour 2026 Part II w/ Hatebreed, Terror, Incantation, Gates to Hell, and Torture

August 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

August 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

August 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

August 23 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

August 24 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

August 25 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

August 26 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

August 29 - Calgary, AB @ The Ranchroad

August 30 - Regina, SK @ Casino Regina Show Lounge

August 31 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

September 2 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

September 3 - Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

September 5 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

September 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

September 8 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

September 9 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

September 10 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

September 12 - Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson

September 13 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

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