Evergrey Deliver 'The Burning Flame' Video

(ASPR) Evergrey have shared a music video for their new track "The Burning Flame," which is the last single from their upcoming fifteenth album, Architects Of A New Weave, which releases this Friday, June 5, 2026, via Napalm Records.

On "The Burning Flame," Frontman Tom S. Englund is joined by fellow Gothenburg icon Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect, Grand Cadaver, Cemetery Skyline) in vocal duties, and the voices of the two scene legends intertwine compellingly, building a new yet comfortingly recognizable EVERGREY sound. The new track comes with an official music video that's visually underlining its signature character. This is melodic, progressive, dark metal at its most massive and intimate: dream weavers rising, architects are stepping up to claim what comes next.

EVERGREY's new full-length, Architects Of A New Weave, will be released just days before the band takes the stage as special guest to the undisputed kings of heavy metal, Iron Maiden, for two shows on their Run For Your Lives World Tour-another highlight in the matchless career of one of Sweden's finest.

Tom S. Englund about the new single "A Burning Flame": "We're truly excited to release our new single, 'A Burning Flame,' featuring our friend and respected colleague Mikael Stanne. It's an absolute honor to have him lend his voice to an EVERGREY song. For us, this is the heart and soul of being a musician-building meaningful connections that reach new hearts through music. Every guest we've welcomed over the years has expanded our universe in the most beautiful ways, opening the door to new listeners and deepening the journey we all share. It's a privilege we never take lightly. "A Burning Flame" is a powerful, catchy duet shaped by genuine mutual inspiration. Mikael and I let each other's melodies guide the next lines, allowing the song to grow into a seamless, ever-flowing river of emotion. To me, it feels like a dark yet profoundly beautiful conversation-raw, honest, and full of life."

Tom Englund about Architects Of A New Weave: "We've literally never had this much trouble picking singles. And honestly? That's the best problem we could possibly have. Every song on this record is fighting to be the one you hear first-because we poured everything into making an album we're flat-out obsessed with. Like always there are no fillers, no compromises, just twelve tracks we're stupidly proud of and will be for the rest of our lives. Pre-order the album now and join the weave!"

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