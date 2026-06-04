Global Beatles Day Is Set

(UMe) On June, 25th, 1967, The Beatles walked into Studio One at Abbey Road Studios in London and sent a message to the world. Broadcast live as part of the BBC's "Our World," the first international satellite television broadcast of their song, "All You Need Is Love" reached an estimated 400 million people around the globe. For a few extraordinary minutes, the world was watching together.

Decades later in 2009 lifelong fan Faith Cohen decided this day deserved to be commemorated. From that belief, Global Beatles Day was born. A fan-made, fan-run celebration dedicated to the band, their music, and a message that continues to resonate across generations and around the world: love is all you need.

From tribute concerts in Tokyo to Beatles-themed exhibitions in New York City, singalongs in Buenos Aires, and fan gatherings in Liverpool, Global Beatles Day has continued to grow organically. Its growth has been built on an enduring love for John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and their message, and evolved into an annual event embraced by fans spanning generations and continents.

Now, in a major milestone for the celebration, Apple Corps Ltd, the company founded by The Beatles to manage their creative and business ventures, has formally acknowledged Global Beatles Day.

On June 25th, alongside online and in-person events around the world that celebrate the band, The Beatles will also release a colorized version of their BBC Our World performance of "All You Need Is Love" for free on YouTube. The first time the iconic performance has been made available online, it will celebrate the iconic performance's anniversary, mark Global Beatles Day, and give fans around the world the chance to relive that spectacular, global moment from 1967 and share their reaction in the live chat.

Writing to Faith Cohen this week, Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene praised the fan-led initiative, writing: "More than ever, the message of The Beatles, and of 'All You Need Is Love' speaks to something vital for community, connection, and the power of bringing people together. That is what makes Global Beatles Day so special. It asks nothing more than for people, wherever they are, to stop, listen, and share a little joy."

The recognition feels fitting for a band whose enduring impact remains unparalleled.

The Beatles remain one of the most successful and influential acts in history. More than five decades after their split, their music continues to resonate across generations, from fans who lived through Beatlemania in the 1960s to new audiences discovering "Hey Jude" and "Let It Be" through streaming and social media or "Two of Us" currently used in the hit film "Project Hail Mary." Beyond record sales, they reshaped fashion, youth culture, songwriting and album production, sparked the "British Invasion" in America, and redefined popular music with groundbreaking albums like Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Their legacy continues to draw millions of visitors to landmarks such as Abbey Road Studios, where fans still flock to recreate the iconic Abbey Road crossing photo. In an announcement made earlier this month 3 Savile Row, the location of their iconic rooftop concert, is to be made into the first official fan experience, opening in 2027. Looking ahead, an eagerly anticipated four-film Beatles cinematic event is set for release in April 2028 through Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film. Directed by Sam Mendes, it will star Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney) and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison).

Global Beatles Day started as a simple idea that has become a global movement built on joy, togetherness and connection, values that feel increasingly relevant today. And on June 25th, millions of fans worldwide are expected to do exactly what Global Beatles Day encourages: celebrating The Beatles, their music, and a message that continues to resonate across generations and around the world: love is all you need.

Sign up to be part of the Global Beatles Day movement here

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