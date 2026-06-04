How Mutt Lange and Bryan Adams Got Airbourne

(MS) Joel O'Keeffe of the Australian hard rock band Airbourne joined Mark Strigl on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (Channel 38) for an in-depth interview discussing the band's forthcoming self-titled album, scheduled for release this August.

During the conversation, O'Keeffe discussed the making of the new album, including the use of vintage gear associated with AC/DC during the recording process. He also spoke about the involvement of legendary producer Mutt Lange and rock icon Bryan Adams, reflected on the enduring influence of Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister, shared stories from working with the late rock legend, and discussed the possibility of Airbourne returning to the United States for future live performances.

When asked about Mutt Lange and Bryan Adams' involvement with the forthcoming album, O'Keeffe explained:

Strigl: What was Mutt Lange and Bryan Adams' involvement with the forthcoming album?

Joel: Ok, Bryan Adams got involved through a good friend of ours who is the A&R guy for the last 3 records, his name is Dante Bonutto and he is in the U.K. He knew Bryan Adams and just said, "I got an idea." Then Bryan Adams got in touch. He encouraged us to get rocking. That is the thing about Bryan Adams, people might not know he is a real rock and roller.

Strigl: He wrote songs with Kiss.

Joel: He did. His songs like Kids Wanna Rock and even Run to You is a rock n roll song. When he got involved, it took it to a new level. Talk about take it to the A game because you got this guy calling you up and checking on your songs and then we are writing together. There must be about 6 or 7 or 8 ideas we worked out. Written and gone back and forth. Basically we would send the music and we would just make demos here in Australia and then we sent them over to him... and then he said, "guys this rocks, let me send it to me good buddy Mutt." So he sent it to Mutt and then Mutt got back with Bryan. "look we are gonna get into this, leave it with us and we'll come back to ya." So they would do a whole bunch of magic things, the Mutt Lange magic things and then uh, the Bryan Adams magic things and it would come back with a fully formed idea. We would get to work with Bryan going back and forth on it, massaging it and rewriting a few lyric here and there and stuff like that. The thing about Bryan Adams is, his main drive is to always do your best, the best lyric wins and it just is, ya don't stop, you grind and grind and grind until you get there.

The complete interview aired on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard and featured additional discussion about the band's new music, songwriting process, influences, and future plans.

The interview is now found here in the SiriusXM app.

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