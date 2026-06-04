Nonpoint, Powerman 5000, Soil, and DED Lead Rock Lansing Lineup

(Tag) ROCK LANSING 2026 is set to invade Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday, August 1, delivering twelve straight hours of rock, metal, and high-energy performances across two stages from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Featuring a powerhouse lineup led by rock heavyweights Nonpoint, Powerman 5000, Soil, and DED, this year's festival promises to be the biggest and loudest edition of ROCK LANSING to date.

Built for die-hard rock fans and newcomers alike, ROCK LANSING has quickly become one of the Midwest's must attend independent music festivals, bringing together national touring acts and rising regional talent for a day-long celebration of loud guitars, crushing riffs, and unforgettable live performances.

Main Stage Lineup

Nonpoint

Powerman 5000

Soil

DED

Blacktop Mojo

Beyond Threshold

Poet The Band

Let It Rot

Northlake

Etched In Embers

Second Stage Lineup

Heartsick

Icarus Fell

Riding With Killers

Burn Absolute

The Harbor Divide

From Ashes To Embers

Left On Red

Lives Lost

Autumn Academy

Stages will be set up side by side with a 5 minute change over between bands so the music will be flowing nearly non stop!

From the aggressive grooves of Nonpoint to the industrial-fueled energy of Powerman 5000, the hard-hitting anthems of Soil, and the modern rock aggression of DED, fans can expect a lineup packed with talent from start to finish.

The festival's commitment to showcasing emerging artists remains stronger than ever, giving attendees the opportunity to discover the next generation of rock and metal while enjoying performances from established acts that continue to shape the genre.

Beyond the music, ROCK LANSING delivers the community atmosphere that has helped it grow into a destination event for fans throughout the Midwest. With two stages of continuous entertainment, food vendors, merchandise, artist interactions, and a passionate rock community coming together under one roof, the festival offers an experience that extends far beyond the performances themselves.

As summer festival season reaches its peak, Rock Lansing stands ready to prove that rock and metal remain alive, thriving, and louder than ever.

2026 also brings a new wrinkle to the fest as the "Tattoo You" area sponsored by Vivid Ink is a new feature at this year's ROCK LANSING and will feature 20+ tattoo artists. The tattoo artists will showcase their work and also doonsite tattoos.

Whether you're there for the legends, the rising stars, or simply the love of live music, August 1 promises to be a day of unforgettable performances and relentless energy.

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