Ozzy Osbourne Full Death Metal Tribute Lineup Revealed

(GSPR) Death Metal Promotion has confirmed the release date, final lineup, and cover artwork for the compilation Death Metal Tribute to OZZY. The album will be released digitally on August 7, 2026, featuring 26 DEATH METAL bands from the global extreme metal underground.
Bands from Europe, North and South America, and Asia each contribute interpretations of songs originally performed by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.
Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22, 2025, remains one of the defining voices of heavy metal, known for his work with Black Sabbath and his solo career. The idea behind the compilation is simple: to pay tribute to his legacy by taking well-known tracks and pushing them through different interpretations coming from the death metal scene. The result isn't meant to replicate the originals, but to reinterpret them in a heavier and more aggressive form, underlining how deeply these songs have influenced generations of metal musicians across the entire spectrum of the genre.
Tracklist:
Imperial Domain (Sweden) - Mr. Crowley
Hetrem (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - Bark at the Moon
Roast Dead (UK) - Crazy Train
Pleasure of Mutilate (Ecuador) - Paranoid
World Eater (USA) - Shot in the Dark
Icons of Blasphemy (Peru) - Believer
Desekryptor (USA) - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Flamecore (Greece) - A National Acrobat
Misgivings (France) - Hole in the Sky
Becoming the Entity (Mexico) - Symptom of the Universe
Vastness (Poland) - The Ultimate Sin
Insineratehymn (USA) - Into the Void
Pestifer (Portugal) - Killing Yourself to Live
Vephar (Poland) - Snowblind
Clairvoyance (Poland) - Sweet Leaf
Paraphilia (USA) - Cornucopia
Slaveson (Austria) - Gets Me Through
Rêvasseur (Vietnam) - I Don't Wanna Stop
Hallucinate (Germany) - Changes
On Soulwings (USA) - A National Acrobat
Reckless Manslaughter (Germany) - Demon Alcohol
Bottlekopf (Poland) - Never Say Die
Tvmvlo (Portugal) - I Don't Know
Podridão (Brazil) - Under the Sun / Every Day Comes and Goes
Withering Earth (USA) - No More Tears
Transmigration Macabre (Argentina / Uruguay) - Electric Funeral
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