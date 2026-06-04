Ozzy Osbourne Full Death Metal Tribute Lineup Revealed

(GSPR) Death Metal Promotion has confirmed the release date, final lineup, and cover artwork for the compilation Death Metal Tribute to OZZY. The album will be released digitally on August 7, 2026, featuring 26 DEATH METAL bands from the global extreme metal underground.

Bands from Europe, North and South America, and Asia each contribute interpretations of songs originally performed by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22, 2025, remains one of the defining voices of heavy metal, known for his work with Black Sabbath and his solo career. The idea behind the compilation is simple: to pay tribute to his legacy by taking well-known tracks and pushing them through different interpretations coming from the death metal scene. The result isn't meant to replicate the originals, but to reinterpret them in a heavier and more aggressive form, underlining how deeply these songs have influenced generations of metal musicians across the entire spectrum of the genre.

Tracklist:

Imperial Domain (Sweden) - Mr. Crowley

Hetrem (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - Bark at the Moon

Roast Dead (UK) - Crazy Train

Pleasure of Mutilate (Ecuador) - Paranoid

World Eater (USA) - Shot in the Dark

Icons of Blasphemy (Peru) - Believer

Desekryptor (USA) - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Flamecore (Greece) - A National Acrobat

Misgivings (France) - Hole in the Sky

Becoming the Entity (Mexico) - Symptom of the Universe

Vastness (Poland) - The Ultimate Sin

Insineratehymn (USA) - Into the Void

Pestifer (Portugal) - Killing Yourself to Live

Vephar (Poland) - Snowblind

Clairvoyance (Poland) - Sweet Leaf

Paraphilia (USA) - Cornucopia

Slaveson (Austria) - Gets Me Through

Rêvasseur (Vietnam) - I Don't Wanna Stop

Hallucinate (Germany) - Changes

On Soulwings (USA) - A National Acrobat

Reckless Manslaughter (Germany) - Demon Alcohol

Bottlekopf (Poland) - Never Say Die

Tvmvlo (Portugal) - I Don't Know

Podridão (Brazil) - Under the Sun / Every Day Comes and Goes

Withering Earth (USA) - No More Tears

Transmigration Macabre (Argentina / Uruguay) - Electric Funeral

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