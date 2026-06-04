Warren Haynes Shares Live Version Of Grateful Dead Classic 'Shakedown Street'

(Press Here) GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes is offering another taste of what's to come from his forthcoming Dreams & Songs symphonic album with the release of "Shakedown Street (Live)," his striking orchestral take on the Grateful Dead classic.

"Shakedown Street" follows the release of the live version of the Mule hit "Banks of the Deep End" last month. Official release date and pre-order information for Dreams & Songs coming soon.

In anticipation, Haynes has revealed the full track listing for Dreams & Songs. The 16-track collection explores all aspects of his incredible catalog and career including music from Gov't Mule, Allman Brothers Band, The Dead, his solo albums, and more. Dreams & Songs, available in the U.S. via Evil Teen Records, was recorded in 2019 at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, when he debuted his one-of-a-kind Dreams & Songs symphonic show alongside the 64-piece Asheville Symphony Orchestra and his lineup of seasoned rock 'n' roll improvisers including Oteil Burbridge on bass, John Medeski on organ and keys, Jeff Sipe on drums, and Greg Osby on saxophone as well as Edwin McCain and Jasmine Muhammad on background vocals. See below for official track listing.

"'Shakedown Street' is a really powerful orchestrated arrangement that enhances the power of the original, which I played and sang a ton of times with those guys through the years, especially with Phil Lesh and Friends, but with The Dead as well," shares Haynes. "It's a very danceable song. A lot of people just focus on the groove and get lost in the rhythmic quality of it. The orchestra forces you to pay attention to it in a different way. It's very dark and powerful and, I think, very effective. This song goes back to the Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration, which was my first experience with an orchestra. That's kind of what started this whole journey for me, which is still going on."

Haynes will bring his acclaimed Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience show to Nashville next year for two nights at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12, 2027, presented by Lightning 100. He will be joined by musicians John Medeski, Kevin Scott, Terence Higgins and Greg Osby along with vocalists Saundra Williams and Mayteana Morales, all led by conductor Rich Daniels from the Chicago City Lights Orchestra.

Until then, Warren Haynes will be busy on the road with his bandmates in Gov't Mule. The revered GRAMMY-nominated quintet is touring this summer on their headlining Kicking In Your Stall Tour as well as co-headlining trek with longtime friend and blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa, traveling all over the U.S. from July 22nd through August 23rd. Afterwards, Gov't Mule will head out on the newly announced Dreaming The Same Dream Tour with Ziggy Marley in the fall. The 16-date co-headlining outing, also featuring a guest DJ set from YOLA, kicks off September 23rd at New York City and wraps October 17th in Dallas. Pre-sale tickets for the Dreaming The Same Dream Tour are available now with the public on-sale commencing tomorrow (Friday, June 5th) at 10am local time.

Dreams & Songs Track Listing:

1. Dreams and Songs (Part One)

2. Dreams

3. Banks of the Deep End

4. Spots of Time

5. Broken Promised Land

6. Thorazine Shuffle

7. Makes No Difference

8. Terrapin Station

9. Raven Black Night

10. Just Another Rider

11. Black Peter

12. Instrumental Illness

13. One

14. Shakedown Street

15. Whipping Post

16. Dreams and Songs (Reprise)

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