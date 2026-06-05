Protest the Hero Announce 'Within' Album With 'Mouthpiece' Video

(Looters) Canadian progressive metal innovators Protest the Hero have officially returned with an announcement of their new album "Within", marking their first new music being released in six years.

Today, they release a brand new single "Mouthpiece," representing the beginning of a bold new chapter for the band, and expanding on the technical intensity and fearless experimentation that have defined their career while delivering one of their most politically charged songs to date.

"On the record focused on the micro, Mouthpiece is the only song from a macro perspective. This is not without reason. It is about the controlling powers that have convinced us that everything needs to be divided into binaries despite the fact that very few things truly exist within them. It describes a world of brilliant colour reduced to black and white by charlatans like podcasters and corporate media. It suggests the only true binary we should pay attention to is the very wealthy and everyone else.", comments Rody Walker (main vocalist) on the first single of the album.

The video for "Mouthpiece" was directed by Newfoundland native Troy Maher and produced by Matt Power. Captured against the rugged landscapes of Newfoundland and Labrador, the video showcases sweeping drone cinematography that highlights a region deeply connected to the band, and one they consider among their favourite places to perform. Maher is also the 2021 recipient of the Hot Docs Viewers Choice Award. Together with Matt, whose production credits span film, television, and music videos, the pair crafted a striking visual companion that matches the scale and intensity of "Mouthpiece" while paying tribute to the province's dramatic natural beauty.

Of the album, the band says, "Most people are pretty familiar with hermetic maxim "as above so below" but the entire passage isn't quite as well known. "As above so below, as within so without, as the universe so the soul"

Obviously I focused on the middle portion of the quote. "Within" represents the individual inner world, which is largely defined by our thoughts, emotions, and beliefs. The songs are all representative of how external factors affect our inner world. With that being said it's probably the most personal stuff we've ever released."

The result is the most personal body of work the band has released to date, balancing introspection with the expansive scope that defines their sound.

But Within is more than just a musical milestone. It marks a defining turning point in the band's career. As their first truly global independent release, it represents a complete reclamation of creative and business control after years of navigating restrictive industry deals. Every aspect of the record, from composition to release, was executed entirely on the band's own terms.

"We are excited to have this record as the first in our catalogue that we fully own," says guitarist Tim MacMillar. "We've paid to make our own albums and do everything on our terms. Owning our intellectual property is incredibly important to us. In the past, we signed away those rights and saw firsthand how that hands control to someone else, sometimes to the point where we couldn't even access or manage our own work. That's something we're no longer willing to accept. This record is us putting our foot down. We're not interested in participating in that system anymore. We're focused on the future. And for the first time, it's completely in our hands."

The album's creation reflects that same sense of ambition and intention, recorded across a network of home studios and creative spaces. Guitars were tracked with Derya Nagle (Good Tiger) in Boulder, Colorado, while vocals were produced and recorded by Milen Petzelt-Sorace at frontman Rody Walker's home studio in Whitby, Ontario. Bass and drum production were led by longtime collaborator Cameron McLellan in Toronto, with drums written and recorded by Nathan Bulla at Jukasa Studios. McLellan also performed bass on the album. The album's cinematic scope is further elevated by orchestral compositions from William Lamoureux (Nelly Furtado), seamlessly woven into the record's structure. Mixed by acclaimed producer Adam "Nolly" Getgood (Periphery, Haken, SikTh), Within stands as Protest the Hero's most ambitious and fully realized production to date.

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