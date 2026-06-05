The Rolling Stones Celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026 With Special Releases

(IC) FIFA and The Rolling Stones announced a landmark collaboration ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing together two of the most iconic forces in football and music in a celebration of culture, creativity and global fandom.
The partnership will see three limited-edition FIFA World Cup 2026 vinyl album covers created for The Rolling Stones' forthcoming Capitol Records album release, Foreign Tongues, alongside a special remix of the band's new song, In the Stars, which features on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. To further celebrate this collaboration, a range of clothing and headwear merchandise will soon be released and available for fans to purchase.
"The FIFA World Cup is the biggest show on earth, uniting billions of people through football, culture and shared celebration," said FIFA's Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai. "We are delighted to welcome The Rolling Stones into this unique global moment, adding the energy, emotion and unmistakable identity of one of music's most iconic bands to the tournament experience. This collaboration celebrates the powerful connection between football and music, and the unforgettable experiences they create for fans around the world."
The specially created Rolling Stones vinyl album covers feature artwork that merges iconic band imagery with FIFA World Cup 2026 design elements. Produced in limited quantities, the releases are designed as collectible keepsakes commemorating a historic moment, when one of the world's most celebrated bands becomes part of the biggest tournament in football history.
This initiative forms part of FIFA's ongoing strategic partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG), which is aimed at strengthening the ties between the worlds of football and music through FIFA Sound.
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