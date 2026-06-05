Watch MUSE's 'Nightshift Superstar' Video

(Warner) GRAMMY Award-winning English rock titans MUSE unveil their new single, "Nightshift Superstar," and its accompanying music video. The latest glimpse into the world of their forthcoming tenth album, The Wow! Signal (out June 26), arrives as the band prepare to embark on a major North American amphitheater tour this summer, kicking off July 2 at Milwaukee's Summerfest before concluding at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on August 31.

Fueled by an irresistible hook, driving bassline, and a collision of rock, disco, and French house influences, "Nightshift Superstar" continues the sonic expansion of The Wow! Signal.

As deliriously urgent as anything MUSE have shared yet, "Nightshift Superstar" blurs their signature fiery rock with funky French house - sweeping up driving disco rhythms, orchestral flurries, pinwheeling guitars, and choir vocals in the process. In the midst of it all, Matt Bellamy sings about a subject who beckons him into a world of sleepless thrills: "Kiss that kills the pain, I crave again / Now I can't stay clean, you're my darkest dream / I need you one more time / Dancing free, you are, a nightshift superstar."

The song offers another glimpse into the world of of The Wow! Signal, which is named after an infamous unexplained interstellar event. Last month, the band shared the fourth transmission so far - the towering "Hexagons," which fans unlocked by participating in a scavenger hunt spanning Sydney, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, Paris, and London. Rock Sound called the track "a vibrant, stratospheric expedition into the most technically bold and audaciously beautiful components of the band's sound."

Before that came the utterly explosive "Cryogen" - hailed by NME as "a blast of classic MUSE harking back to their '00s days with wailing riffs, [an] arena-destroying chorus, and painting an apocalyptic sci-fi landscape" - and the epic, hopeful "Be With You," which arrived alongside a cinematic visual directed by Nico Paolillo and starring Ella Balinska (The Occupant, Resident Evil). After MUSE literally launched "Be With You" from space for the LP announcement (watch HERE), the single earned 3 million streams in its first week and became the #1 Most Added at Alternative Radio, where it has since climbed to #5.

The band originally stirred up rampant album rumors and mounting acclaim last year with "Unravelling," since confirmed to The Wow! Signal tracklist. With arpeggiated synths that crash into a colossal wall of barbed riffs, the single racked up praise from outlets including Rolling Stone ("transcendent") Guitar World ("endlessly gratifying"), and DIY Magazine, who lovingly called the song "balls-to-the-wall maximalist."

The music and visuals that MUSE have released so far are revealing The Wow! Signal's universe bit by bit. The set's namesake is one of the most compelling cosmic mysteries of the last century: a powerful 72-second radio burst detected in 1977 originating from the constellation Sagittarius. The astronomer who discovered the anomaly famously circled the now-iconic sequence "6EQUJ5" and wrote "WOW!" on the printout beside it - giving the signal its name and cementing its place in scientific and pop-culture lore.

Exploring themes of extraterrestrial communication, technological anxiety, existential wonder, and humanity's search for meaning in an increasingly disconnected world, The Wow! Signal arrives June 26.

MUSE - The Wow! Signal Tour Dates

Jul 02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest ^

Jul 05 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater * ~

Jul 07 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center * ~

Jul 10 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre * ~

Jul 11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center * ~

Jul 13 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * ~

Jul 15 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre * ~

Jul 17 - Quebec, QC @ Festival d'ete de Quebec ^

Jul 18 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center * ~

Jul 22 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center * ~

Jul 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC * ~

Jul 25 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater * ~

Jul 28 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * ~

Jul 29 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion * ~

Aug 10 - Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater - ~

Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 14 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion - ~

Aug 15 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater - ~

Aug 18 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater - ~ +

Aug 20 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 22 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater - ~

Aug 23 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 26 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 27 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 29 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl - ~

^ festival

* support from Bloc Party

- support from Portugal. The Man

~ support from The Temper Trap

+ non-Live Nation date

MUSE, The Wow! Signal

1. "The Dark Forest"

2. "Nightshift Superstar"

3. "Shimmering Scars"

4. "Cryogen"

5. "Be With You"

6. "Hexagons"

7. "The Sickness In You & I"

8. "Unravelling"

9. "Hush"

10. "Space Debris"

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