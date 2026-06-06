Fitz and The Tantrums Release Man on The Moon (The Galaxy Edition)

(Atlantic) Fitz and The Tantrums have released Man on The Moon (The Galaxy Edition), a deluxe version of their sixth studio album featuring 3 brand new songs, including "Greenlight" and the previously released "Good Morning California." Man on The Moon (The Galaxy Edition) is available everywhere now. Listen here.

Last year's standard version of Man on The Moon was met with enthusiastic praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more, and supported by a massive 31-city headline tour across North America.

The Man on The Moon Tour continues this summer alongside various festival stops and a pair of arena dates opening for Zac Brown Band (see full itinerary below). The band also recently announced plans for a pair of West Coast shows where they will be performing their 2010 debut album Pickin' Up The Pieces in its entirety in tandem with a trio of Greatest Hits Live dates, chronicling the biggest songs from their storied catalog. 2 night stands at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA (November 3-4), and Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, CA (November 7-8), will feature each show on back-to-back nights, with an additional Greatest Hits Live performance at Libby Bowl in Ojai, CA (November 6). The shows celebrate the band's early catalog - including Songs for a Break Up, Vol. 1, Pickin' Up The Pieces, and Live in Chicago - moving to their longtime manager Adam Harrison's newly launched label, Third Brother Records, with distribution via 10K Projects/Atlantic.

Related Stories

Fitz and The Tantrums To Play 'Pickin' Up The Pieces' In Full At Special Shows

Fitz and The Tantrums Announce 'Man on The Moon (The Galaxy Edition)'

Fitz And The Tantrums Reveal New Tour Plans For 2026

Fitz and The Tantrums Announce 2026 North American Tour

News > Fitz and The Tantrums