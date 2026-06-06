Jared James Nichols Celebrates New Album Release With 'Way Back' Video

(Freeman) Jared James Nichols is proud to release his fourth studio album, 'Louder Than Fate,' out now via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate the release, JARED also shares the new single, "Way Back," alongside a video.

Nichols comments on the new album: "For this new record, I poured in all my heart & soul & doused it with real live rock n roll. I want to celebrate music played by human beings, and I hope that the rock n roll community will come out and experience that with us at these intimate events in some of our favorite cities in the world."

The new album was produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Amon Amarth, Skindred, and Steel Panther) with additional production by Roger Alan Nichols (Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Hayley Williams of Paramore), 'Louder Than Fate' balances muscle and melody, combining thunderous riffs, searing solos, and emotionally charged vocals with a modern, punchy production. The songs move effortlessly between hard-hitting rock anthems and more reflective, dynamic moments, showcasing NICHOLS' ability to fuse classic influences with a contemporary edge. Tracks like "Bending or Breaking" and "Killing Time" expand the sonic palette with subtle keyboards and cinematic string arrangements, adding depth without ever sacrificing power.

Since his breakout debut, JARED JAMES NICHOLS has built a reputation as one of the most electrifying guitarists and performers of his generation. Known for his unmistakable tone, fearless playing style, and commanding stage presence, he has toured extensively across the US and Europe, sharing stages with some of the biggest names in rock and earning praise from fans and critics alike.

'Louder Than Fate' is not just an album - it's a declaration. A record that speaks to resilience, conviction, and the unstoppable force of an artist who plays every note as if it truly matters. Loud, honest, and deeply human, this is Jared James Nichols at his absolute best.

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