The Beaches Stream 'No Hard Feelings (Deluxe)'

(The Oriel Company) The Beaches continue to hit new heights as their 2023 hit "Edge of the Earth," along with their monumental 2025 Coachella set, are prominently placed within the storyline of Amazon Prime Video's hit new hockey romance series "Off Campus." The synch has led to massive boosts in streaming numbers across the band's catalogue, and the track has become their biggest song across platforms.

Today, the Canadian rock band has released the deluxe version of their acclaimed third studio album No Hard Feelings. Released this past fall, No Hard Feelings is brimming with unapologetically honest, confessional lyricism and anthemic, infectious songs, proving why The Beaches are one of the driving forces of alt-rock today.

They have now released an expanded version, No Hard Feelings (Deluxe), adds four new tracks to the project, including their latest single "Should've Known Better," along with previously unreleased tracks "Perfect 10," "Hypothetical," and an acoustic version of "Lesbian of the Year." Listen to the new project here.

"It's such a daunting task selecting which songs are gonna make an album, it's honestly one of the hardest parts of the job," the band shares. "But that's the beauty of putting out a deluxe! Here are some songs that didn't quite make the cut for No Hard Feelings, but we wanted to share with y'all anyway, because they RULE. Plus, we keep getting broken up with! And you know we had to share the tea with you. Enjoy!"

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